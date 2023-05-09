Here's Something You Don't (Want to) See Very Often, a Land Rover Defender on 26s

When it was created in 1948 by the Rover Company, the Land Rover branding was used for a very rugged, utilitarian-like 4WD off-road vehicle that was supposed to go almost anywhere a tractor also could if the owner wanted. Today, though, that's not the case anymore – more often than not.
History remembers that initial Land Rover models were about as tough and comfort-free as the famous military jeeps of the Second World War. But as customers discovered the Land Rover Series I, II, IIA, and III, the rivalry grew worldwide with models from the Jeep and Toyota brand. And, before you knew it, during the 1980s, Land Rover had to fight the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Jeep Cherokee, among others.
As such, it was only logical for the original Defender to appear as 90, 110, and 127/130 models. The series of off-road SUVs and pickup trucks were so successful over the years that Land Rover then considered reinventing the nameplate into a posher version of itself. As such, now we also have the L663 Defender running around while heritage aficionados can still snatch the old one occasionally, thanks to various limited series and aftermarket recreations.
Well, here is the thing. Initially, many detractors believed that morphing the original tough-as-nails Defender into a 4WD luxury off-roader would be a grave mistake. But Land Rover still dared to do it – probably smitten by the success of Mercedes' endeavor with the G-Class and all of those ritzy AMG versions. And, over time, the fresher L663 turned out as a winning bet, complete with the iconic range consisting of 90, 110, and long wheelbase 130 models.
However, that sometimes attracts unwanted attention. Not the kind imagined by Niels van Roij Design and Heritage Customs in the guise of the first Valiance Convertible (an open-top Defender 90), which is breathtaking from every POV. But rather, the kind which you do not get to see too often, and you probably don't care to witness regularly – a pristine black-and-white Land Rover Defender 110 rocking matching-color Forgiato Designs aftermarket wheels!
But wait, it gets better – or worse – again, depending on your POV: the concave three-piece Forgiato Voglia ECLs are 26 inchers, which are truly worthy of Hi-risers rather than off-road SUVs! Still, they combine quite nicely on this one, perhaps mainly because the owner did not want to risk alienating the traditional Defender fan base and left all the other off-road details intact – from the massive roof accessory to the humongous mudguards!
As for technical details, there are none – but the choice is rather classic for the contemporary state of Land Rover affairs – a base 2.0-liter P300 four-pot gasoline engine with 296 horsepower, a 3.0-liter MHEV P400 inline-six mill with 395 ponies, and the mighty Defender V8 with a 5.0-liter P525 motor and 518 horsepower if the regular 493-hp P500 model is not enough.
