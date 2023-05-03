Black GTs and SUVs Always Look a Little Better When Sat on Aftermarket Wheels

There is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples from the good folks over at Los Angeles-based Forgiato Designs and Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury Wheels.
In a world where everything must stand out to make us happy, the automotive industry is like a chip off the old wood block, especially when thinking about the imaginative aftermarket realm. And, if we take America for example, the trends are happily absorbed by the masses and observed like the letter of the tuning, customization, and personalization Bible.
One of the biggest trends both on the East and West Coasts is the so-called murdered-out treatment, where a vehicle is not only dressed in black but also every ornament on the body is matched to the dark and menacing hue. There are variations, of course, and there is a little leeway in that a spec of a distinct color is sometimes allowed.
For example, Forgiato recently highlighted yet another all-black vehicle, a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the five-door version of the AMG GT sports car. Philadelphia's CarEffex tastefully modified it, and Pennsylvania's largest city probably never saw a ritzier AMG 4-Door than this one. According to the aftermarket outlet, the work done on the client's car includes a full-vehicle 3D 3M Matte Black Metallic wrap, a chrome trim delete (swapped for Gloss Black), plus matching Gloss Black Forgiato wheels with crimson logos. Just about everything is darker on the car, as even the lights were 'smoked.'
Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing which variant this AMG GT 4-Door was, as Mercedes' high-performance division offered the executive sedan in 43, 50, 53, 63, 63 S, and now also 63 S E-Performance versions. Well, maybe the looks are more important than the sprint to 60 mph; who knows? Anyway, in case you don't want a traditional passenger car (anti)hero but would rather have your black wishes fulfilled from inside an ultra-luxury super-SUV, we have a second opinion on how good cars look when dressed in black.
As such, AG Luxury has shared on social media the work done by Miami, Florida-based MC Customs – a Rolls-Royce Cullinan – most likely a 591-horsepower Black Badge – sitting poshly lowered on a set of AGL77 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels. They look like 24s to us, but we cannot be sure because the aftermarket wheel company refrained from giving us additional details besides the brushed polished finish innuendo. Well, that was still enough for some folks to call this a perfect combination! So, which one is your favorite – the sedan posing as a GT or the behemoth posing as an SUV?
