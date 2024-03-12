Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Ram 1500 TRX Makes Last Stand With 200-Unit Special Edition

2024 is the final year of the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX, which develops a massive 702 horses and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. Hennessey Performance Engineering has a thing for cranking it up to eleven, which is why the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 serves as the Ram 1500 TRX for those who deem 702 hp as being insufficient.
The Mammoth 1000 package rolled out for the 2021 model year at $135,350 including the donor vehicle. Back then, Ram listed the off-road truck at $69,995 excluding the destination charge. With 2024 being the last call for the 6.2-liter Hellcat and 5.7-liter HEMI in Ram's half-ton pickup truck line, Hennessey Performance Engineering decided to send off the V8 with a bit of a bang. Enter the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Last Stand, of which no more than 200 examples will ever be produced.
How does it differ from the Mammoth 1000? Simply put, a few decals here and there. Last Stand and Hennessey graphics on the bedsides open the list of changes, along with rear three-quarter views that further sweeten the deal by means of black graphics around the rear light clusters. The most famous tuner from Texas didn't share any pricing information, but in any case, you're definitely looking at more than 135,350 freedom eagles.
The Last Stand is available in seven colors, beginning with the factory Pitch Black, Granite Gray, Bright White, and Billet Silver. The remainder is new to the Last Stand, with said paint colors being Harvest Sunrise Orange, Delmonico Red, and Night Edge Blue. In addition to a massive supercharger and a heavy-duty supercharger belt, what other performance upgrades are included?
Hennessey is much obliged to work its magic on the transmission and engine control modules, crank damper pin assembly, thermostat, and spark plugs. A crank case ventilation system also needs to be mentioned, along with a three-year/36,000-mile (60,000 kilometers) warranty. Of course, embroidered headrests and serialized plaques for the interior and engine compartment are standard.
Two more options need to be highlighted, beginning with a transmission upgrade. Considering the 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque of the Mammoth 1000 Last Stand, this option makes plenty of sense. The Ram 1500 TRX uses the ZF 8HP 95 torque-converter automatic, which is officially rated at 900 Nm or 664 pound-feet of tire-destroying torque.
The final option is a set of Wilwood performance brakes that should help this dune-bashing behemoth stop a little better than stock. It will be sad to see the Ram 1500 TRX go into the sunset, especially when Ford and GM continue to make V8s for their half-ton pickups. Not all is lost, though, because the 2025 model year Ram 1500 is no slouch either.
Instead of eight cylinders, the 2025 Ram 1500 can be had with a twin-turbo sixer in either standard- or high-output flavor. The latter makes 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet (706 Nm), and yes, the TRX-replacing RHO will get said engine. Not exactly a Hellcat, yet that kind of torque is more than enough in a half-tonner off the beaten path.
How does it differ from the Mammoth 1000? Simply put, a few decals here and there. Last Stand and Hennessey graphics on the bedsides open the list of changes, along with rear three-quarter views that further sweeten the deal by means of black graphics around the rear light clusters. The most famous tuner from Texas didn't share any pricing information, but in any case, you're definitely looking at more than 135,350 freedom eagles.
The Last Stand is available in seven colors, beginning with the factory Pitch Black, Granite Gray, Bright White, and Billet Silver. The remainder is new to the Last Stand, with said paint colors being Harvest Sunrise Orange, Delmonico Red, and Night Edge Blue. In addition to a massive supercharger and a heavy-duty supercharger belt, what other performance upgrades are included?
Hennessey is much obliged to work its magic on the transmission and engine control modules, crank damper pin assembly, thermostat, and spark plugs. A crank case ventilation system also needs to be mentioned, along with a three-year/36,000-mile (60,000 kilometers) warranty. Of course, embroidered headrests and serialized plaques for the interior and engine compartment are standard.
Every Mammoth 1000 Last Stand is dyno-tested and road-tested for up to 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) prior to delivery. Customers who need more off-road capability are presented with the optional Mammoth Off-Road Package, which comprises a whole lotta goodies. Think leveling kits front and rear, 35- to 37-inch rubber on 20-inch wheels, Mammoth front and rear bumpers, LEDs for the front bumper, and electronic fold-out steps.
Two more options need to be highlighted, beginning with a transmission upgrade. Considering the 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque of the Mammoth 1000 Last Stand, this option makes plenty of sense. The Ram 1500 TRX uses the ZF 8HP 95 torque-converter automatic, which is officially rated at 900 Nm or 664 pound-feet of tire-destroying torque.
The final option is a set of Wilwood performance brakes that should help this dune-bashing behemoth stop a little better than stock. It will be sad to see the Ram 1500 TRX go into the sunset, especially when Ford and GM continue to make V8s for their half-ton pickups. Not all is lost, though, because the 2025 model year Ram 1500 is no slouch either.
Instead of eight cylinders, the 2025 Ram 1500 can be had with a twin-turbo sixer in either standard- or high-output flavor. The latter makes 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet (706 Nm), and yes, the TRX-replacing RHO will get said engine. Not exactly a Hellcat, yet that kind of torque is more than enough in a half-tonner off the beaten path.