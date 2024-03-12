Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Ram 1500 TRX Makes Last Stand With 200-Unit Special Edition

2024 is the final year of the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX, which develops a massive 702 horses and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. Hennessey Performance Engineering has a thing for cranking it up to eleven, which is why the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 serves as the Ram 1500 TRX for those who deem 702 hp as being insufficient.

13 photos Photo: Hennessey / edited