Apple Wanted the Apple Car to Make You Feel Like in a Private Jet (Minus the Airsickness)

The Apple Car is unofficially a flop, as the technology giant abandoned the project after a decade of struggle with the development process, suppliers, and uncertainty surrounding the design and features.
While Apple has never commented on Project Titan, people familiar with the matter provided us with the essential tidbits on multiple occasions, letting us know if and how the development progressed.
Now that the project has been ditched, all these sources have become significantly more prolific, revealing more information about what was supposed to become a revolutionary project.
Apple watcher Mark Gurman reveals that Apple couldn't decide on the design of the Apple Car interior. The company explored multiple designs, and the common bit every time was minimalism. Apple wanted the cabin to be as simple and minimalist as possible without ignoring comfort and technology.
The iPhone maker wanted the Apple Car to offer a living room experience, and thanks to Level 5 self-driving, the vehicle would have come without a driver seat, a steering wheel, and pedals. All room inside was dedicated to passengers, so Apple even planned to install seats similar to those in a private jet. The Apple Car offered room for at least four people, with state-of-the-art comfort.
Naturally, the Apple Car would have excelled in terms of technology. Apple wanted the living room to turn into a productivity workspace, so the vehicle came with a gigantic screen, allowing for integration into the Apple ecosystem. Passengers would have been able to make FaceTime calls, run apps, and play games like on a giant iPad.
Later in the development process, Apple also explored more conventional approaches, including a screen the size of a regular iPad. Apple slowly scaled down its ambitions, going from a Level 5 autonomous vehicle to a Level 2 configuration. The project eventually received a steering wheel and pedals, turning the Apple Car into a somewhat boring project that would have barely stood out from the rest of the crowd.
This was the point when Apple's leadership team decided that investing in a vehicle no longer made sense. The company abandoned the project, moving some of the 2,000 employees to other projects, including artificial intelligence. Some engineers left the company to work for other carmakers.
Apple doesn't rule out launching a car in the long term, but for now, the company will focus on its existing projects and integrating artificial intelligence. From an automotive perspective, the company's strategy will come down to CarPlay and Apple Maps, as Apple is now investing in an expansion similar to Google's.
The first cars running the new-generation CarPlay will debut later this year. Porsche and Aston Martin have already confirmed that they'll adopt CarPlay 2.0, with other carmakers expected to follow in their footsteps in 2024.
Now that the project has been ditched, all these sources have become significantly more prolific, revealing more information about what was supposed to become a revolutionary project.
Apple watcher Mark Gurman reveals that Apple couldn't decide on the design of the Apple Car interior. The company explored multiple designs, and the common bit every time was minimalism. Apple wanted the cabin to be as simple and minimalist as possible without ignoring comfort and technology.
The iPhone maker wanted the Apple Car to offer a living room experience, and thanks to Level 5 self-driving, the vehicle would have come without a driver seat, a steering wheel, and pedals. All room inside was dedicated to passengers, so Apple even planned to install seats similar to those in a private jet. The Apple Car offered room for at least four people, with state-of-the-art comfort.
Naturally, the Apple Car would have excelled in terms of technology. Apple wanted the living room to turn into a productivity workspace, so the vehicle came with a gigantic screen, allowing for integration into the Apple ecosystem. Passengers would have been able to make FaceTime calls, run apps, and play games like on a giant iPad.
Later in the development process, Apple also explored more conventional approaches, including a screen the size of a regular iPad. Apple slowly scaled down its ambitions, going from a Level 5 autonomous vehicle to a Level 2 configuration. The project eventually received a steering wheel and pedals, turning the Apple Car into a somewhat boring project that would have barely stood out from the rest of the crowd.
This was the point when Apple's leadership team decided that investing in a vehicle no longer made sense. The company abandoned the project, moving some of the 2,000 employees to other projects, including artificial intelligence. Some engineers left the company to work for other carmakers.
Apple doesn't rule out launching a car in the long term, but for now, the company will focus on its existing projects and integrating artificial intelligence. From an automotive perspective, the company's strategy will come down to CarPlay and Apple Maps, as Apple is now investing in an expansion similar to Google's.
The first cars running the new-generation CarPlay will debut later this year. Porsche and Aston Martin have already confirmed that they'll adopt CarPlay 2.0, with other carmakers expected to follow in their footsteps in 2024.