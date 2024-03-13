Help This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Return to the Road After Nearly 3 Decades

The Mach 1 was so popular that the Mustang GT became a redundant model, giving Ford no option but to retire it.
The strong sales continued in 1970, Mach 1's second year on the market, when it accounted for 21% of all Mustangs produced for this model year.
Ford built 40,970 Mach 1s in 1970, and you can distinguish all of them from the regular Mby the 63C code on the door plate.
This Mustang allegedly flexes the same desirable numbers, albeit it can't return to the road unless someone helps it. The car has been sitting since 1995, with eBay seller mustang29924 explaining that they purchased the car in 1996 and parked it in their shop immediately after.
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to rapidly understand that this Mach 1's only option is a complete restoration. A vehicle spending three decades in the same spot comes with the typical issues, including surface rust on the undercarriage, but this Mach 1 doesn't seem to exhibit critical problems. The floors, the rocker frame rails, and the cowl are solid and original, with the owner adding that all glass is in good condition.
Now, let's talk engines.
The car comes with a 351 Cleveland unit, but we're getting a mix of good and bad news. The engine is no longer original to the car and doesn't start. If you want to see the glass half-full, it's worth knowing that it turns over, so theoretically, it can still be saved. A good mechanic should be able to tell more about the engine with an in-person inspection. However, considering it's a Mach 1 that some people might want to restore to factory specifications, a third-party inspection is recommended before committing to a purchase.
The vehicle is no longer complete, so you won't get seats, door panels, or the interior rear quarter trim, as they were used in another project. It's a mix of missing and non-original components, but the car still looks restorable, especially because it still has solid metal. The original color was Lime Gold, but it no longer matters much, considering its shape.
I'm not surprised that the Mach 1 caught the attention of so many buyers, with the top bid already exceeding $11,000. However, the owner also configured a reserve, and it's still in place, so the digital fight might bring better offers before this Mach 1 can leave for a new home. Interested buyers can see the car in person in Hampton, South Carolina, but given that the auction will end in five days, they're running out of time.
Considering the non-running engine, the buyer will need a trailer to take it home, but the car still rolls freely.
