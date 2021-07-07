More on this:

Hellcat Era Coming to an End? Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Might Die Soon

Stellantis’ plan to launch an electrified version of each model by the middle of the decade, combined with the stricter emission regulations, are believed to sound the death knell for the spectacular Hellcat-powered models , as we know them. 9 photos



It returns 13 mpg (18 l/100 km) combined, can sit five in comfort, and is covered by the 36-month/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. The powertrain is covered by a 60-month/60,000-mile (96,560-km) warranty, and customers also get roadside assistance for 5 years or 60,000 miles. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t see Hellcat-badged machines in FCA’s future, but they might not be supercharged.In fact, MoparInsiders believes that they might feature a turbo’d inline-six, perhaps with plug-in capability, stating that the first model to bite the dust will be the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk The highly powerfulwill reportedly die after this year, as Stellantis is concentrating its efforts on the next-gen Grand Cherokee, and a supercharged, V8-powered version isn’t on the agenda. Undisclosed sources allegedly told the quoted website that such a model was indeed on the menu, but has since been scrapped.Nevertheless, the Trackhawk moniker might return, albeit with the rumored turbo-six under the hood , believed to develop around 525and instant torque thanks to the electric motor(s).Now, that might not be close to the 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the current Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but it will be fast, nonetheless. From nought to 60 mph (0-96 kph), the 2021 model needs 3.5 seconds, and can hit 180 mph (290 kph) where the road (and legislation) allows it.Sitting at the top of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup, the Trackhawk , which was pinned against the likes of the Lamborghini Urus numerous times, has an MSRP of $88,690, excluding the $1,495 destination.It returns 13 mpg (18 l/100 km) combined, can sit five in comfort, and is covered by the 36-month/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. The powertrain is covered by a 60-month/60,000-mile (96,560-km) warranty, and customers also get roadside assistance for 5 years or 60,000 miles.