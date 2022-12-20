Helion Trenta: The Nuclear Fusion Reactor Unlike Anything You've Seen Before

Say hello to Helion Energy and their all-new, never-before-seen Trenta series nuclear fusion reactor. Until December 2022, this technology was one of the American private sector's most closely guarded secrets. That was until the Real Engineering YouTube channel was granted unparalleled access inside Helion's Everet, Washington, main facility.
Founded less than a decade ago in 2013, Helion Energy's already staked its claim as one of the most important private alternative energy companies in the Western Hemisphere. The company faced scrutiny over the years, with the famous retired nuclear researcher Daniel Jassby describing Helion's Deuterium and Helium-3 fusion experiments as "voodoo fusion" in 2019.
Only three years later, the technology which goes into every nut and bolt of Helion's Trenta nuclear reactor could still be called voodoo magic by the average outsider. Make no mistake; it's all real. A small armchair physics lesson is needed to understand how and why Helion's Trenta reactor is so spectacular.
Most of us are familiar with fission and fusion, the two forms by which radioactive atoms release their energy. Nuclear fission, or atom splitting, is a much more well-understood and established science. American scientists at Los Alamos Laboratories in New Mexico had built a fully working fission-powered thermal rocket as far back as the late 1960s called NERVA. We've been building nuclear fission bombs and missiles for even longer.
Though scientists have long been able to sustain nuclear fusion for minuscule periods, these reactions always involve inputting far more power than the output. For nuclear fusion to be viable, engineers had to reach what's known as scientific breakeven. A point where the level of power generated by a contained fusion reaction equals, or better yet, exceeds the amount of power used to form it.
Scientific breakeven was achieved for the first time on December 5th, 2022, at the National Ignition Facility in Livermore, California. Achieving a breakeven factor of 1.5 and smashing the U.K.-based JET Laboratory's previous record of 0.67 achieved in 1997. If you can believe it, Helion's founder David Kirtley is certain his sixth-gen Trenta reactor has the potential to do even better.
How the Trenta reactor generates nuclear fusion is nothing short of groundbreaking. One that works in a much different principal than JET Labs or even the National Ignition Facility. Whereas the JET Lab's Tokamak-style reactor forms a single ring of highly energized plasma, Helion's Trenta forms two masses of superheated, radioactive plasma at either end of the reactor.
In the case of Trenta, the fuel in question consists of Helium-3 and Deuterium. As opposed to Helium-3 and Tritium used in the JET Tokamak reactor. From there, powerful electromagnetic pulses are sent in a torrent in the same space inside a vacuum as the surrounding fuel. The effects of these pules strip electrons from the atoms of the fuel, creating that oh-so iconic field of plasma iconic to the field of nuclear fusion.
Traditional nuclear fusion factories, like our Sun, for instance, use their immense gravity to keep things in check. Without the benefit of enough gravity to keep the Solar System together, the same powerful electromagnetic pressure pulses that form the plasma in the first place also keeps the two separate plasma rings from touching or even melting the surrounding chamber.
Through a series of compression sections, radioactive plasma rings at either end of the reactor speed towards each other at ever-increasing velocities. By the time the two rings meet in the center, temperatures exceed 10,000,000 degrees Fahrenheit. At the point of collision, the star-like temperatures and pressures join the immense kinetic energy from both plasma rings traveling in excess of one million mph (1,609,344 kph, 300 km per second).
Without boiling water and without a turbine or drive shaft of any kind, the electromagnetic field around Trenta's fusion reaction essentially does all the work itself to the tune of much higher efficiencies. To say the practical applications for Helion's Trenta reactor are almost limitless wouldn't be hyperbole. Be it in large-scale electrical supply duty for the world's major cities or even the next generation of nuclear-powered space rockets. Could it rid us of the menace of foreign oil?
Well, in theory, yes. In practice, nobody has the slightest clue. Though scientific breakeven is now at hand, what's less abundantly clear is whether Helion will achieve what's known as economic breakeven. Like scientific breakeven, economic breakeven occurs when the capital gains from selling fusion-derived energy to the masses exceed the enormous costs of supporting its vast infrastructure requirements.
It's important to remember that gravitating budget-conscious global politicians to the cause of nuclear energy advancements is just as important as the reactors themselves. This phenomenon might be the last standing hurdle between humanity and basically limitless nuclear fusion energy.
Founded less than a decade ago in 2013, Helion Energy's already staked its claim as one of the most important private alternative energy companies in the Western Hemisphere. The company faced scrutiny over the years, with the famous retired nuclear researcher Daniel Jassby describing Helion's Deuterium and Helium-3 fusion experiments as "voodoo fusion" in 2019.
Only three years later, the technology which goes into every nut and bolt of Helion's Trenta nuclear reactor could still be called voodoo magic by the average outsider. Make no mistake; it's all real. A small armchair physics lesson is needed to understand how and why Helion's Trenta reactor is so spectacular.
Most of us are familiar with fission and fusion, the two forms by which radioactive atoms release their energy. Nuclear fission, or atom splitting, is a much more well-understood and established science. American scientists at Los Alamos Laboratories in New Mexico had built a fully working fission-powered thermal rocket as far back as the late 1960s called NERVA. We've been building nuclear fission bombs and missiles for even longer.
Though scientists have long been able to sustain nuclear fusion for minuscule periods, these reactions always involve inputting far more power than the output. For nuclear fusion to be viable, engineers had to reach what's known as scientific breakeven. A point where the level of power generated by a contained fusion reaction equals, or better yet, exceeds the amount of power used to form it.
Scientific breakeven was achieved for the first time on December 5th, 2022, at the National Ignition Facility in Livermore, California. Achieving a breakeven factor of 1.5 and smashing the U.K.-based JET Laboratory's previous record of 0.67 achieved in 1997. If you can believe it, Helion's founder David Kirtley is certain his sixth-gen Trenta reactor has the potential to do even better.
How the Trenta reactor generates nuclear fusion is nothing short of groundbreaking. One that works in a much different principal than JET Labs or even the National Ignition Facility. Whereas the JET Lab's Tokamak-style reactor forms a single ring of highly energized plasma, Helion's Trenta forms two masses of superheated, radioactive plasma at either end of the reactor.
In the case of Trenta, the fuel in question consists of Helium-3 and Deuterium. As opposed to Helium-3 and Tritium used in the JET Tokamak reactor. From there, powerful electromagnetic pulses are sent in a torrent in the same space inside a vacuum as the surrounding fuel. The effects of these pules strip electrons from the atoms of the fuel, creating that oh-so iconic field of plasma iconic to the field of nuclear fusion.
Traditional nuclear fusion factories, like our Sun, for instance, use their immense gravity to keep things in check. Without the benefit of enough gravity to keep the Solar System together, the same powerful electromagnetic pressure pulses that form the plasma in the first place also keeps the two separate plasma rings from touching or even melting the surrounding chamber.
Through a series of compression sections, radioactive plasma rings at either end of the reactor speed towards each other at ever-increasing velocities. By the time the two rings meet in the center, temperatures exceed 10,000,000 degrees Fahrenheit. At the point of collision, the star-like temperatures and pressures join the immense kinetic energy from both plasma rings traveling in excess of one million mph (1,609,344 kph, 300 km per second).
Without boiling water and without a turbine or drive shaft of any kind, the electromagnetic field around Trenta's fusion reaction essentially does all the work itself to the tune of much higher efficiencies. To say the practical applications for Helion's Trenta reactor are almost limitless wouldn't be hyperbole. Be it in large-scale electrical supply duty for the world's major cities or even the next generation of nuclear-powered space rockets. Could it rid us of the menace of foreign oil?
Well, in theory, yes. In practice, nobody has the slightest clue. Though scientific breakeven is now at hand, what's less abundantly clear is whether Helion will achieve what's known as economic breakeven. Like scientific breakeven, economic breakeven occurs when the capital gains from selling fusion-derived energy to the masses exceed the enormous costs of supporting its vast infrastructure requirements.
It's important to remember that gravitating budget-conscious global politicians to the cause of nuclear energy advancements is just as important as the reactors themselves. This phenomenon might be the last standing hurdle between humanity and basically limitless nuclear fusion energy.