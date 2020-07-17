Have a Little Faith, Could Land You a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie for $30

Have you ever wondered what social activism is all about? For me, it needs to cover basic human needs and values – such as giving something back to the world, even if it is just a single bottle of water. Well, the folks over at Saint Bernard Church in the small town of Rockport, Indiana have been dialing that up to level 100 for exactly 32 full years. And they are also striking the best possible chord with their latest annual raffle, featuring a beautiful Fuelie ‘Vette.
Anyone taking part in the draw will be awarded a chance to win this stunning fuel injected 1962 Corvette Convertible while spending just $30 – or you could have four chances for 100 bucks. The best part is that even if you do not win anything you can still feel pretty good about yourself knowing the cash will be put to effective use, as all proceeds will be used to help both the local church and the Saint Bernard School.
As far as the ‘62 Fuelie Vette is concerned, this might very well be an all-time best prize. We are dealing here with an NCRS Top Flight 1962 Corvette convertible that guarantees catching everybody’s attention thanks to the Roman Red exterior and contrasting black interior.
The National Corvette Restorers Society vouches for the originality of this Fuelie, and the documents even include the restoration binder alongside the NCRS judging sheets. The 1962 Corvette Convertible has the original 327-360 hp engine under the hood and even comes with a period-correct Rochester injector unit, ram’s horn exhaust, and generator.
Other goodies include an equally original T10 four-speed transmission, drum brakes, heater, Wonderbar radio, as well as the owner’s manual. Just 1,918 units were made with Chevrolet's fuel injected V8 option and the roadster can transform into a hard-top coupe if you get tired of the black soft top as both options are included in the raffle.
The presentation even says the car “looks, runs and drives fantastic!” and we can bet they put the latter part to the test – I know we would have done the same. So, let us all have a little faith and help the small community - and who knows, maybe one of us will become the very lucky winner.
