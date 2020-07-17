Have a Little Faith, Could Land You a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie for $30

Have you ever wondered what social activism is all about? For me, it needs to cover basic human needs and values – such as giving something back to the world, even if it is just a single bottle of water. Well, the folks over at Saint Bernard Church in the small town of Rockport, Indiana have been dialing that up to level 100 for exactly 32 full years. And they are also striking the best possible chord with their latest annual raffle, featuring a beautiful Fuelie ‘Vette.

9 photos