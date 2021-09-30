Harley Pan America Grows Stronger With Vance & Hines’ Adventure Hi-Output 450 Exhaust

5 Pan America Is Best Selling Adventure Bike, Take Harley's Word for It

With its drool-worthy design and brutal power output figures, the Harley-Davidson Pan America is an absolute legend straight out of the box. Its 1,252cc Revolution Max V-twin is capable of producing as much as 150 hp at 9,000 spins per minute, along with 94 pound-feet (128 Nm) of feral twist lower down the rpm range. Needless to say, Milwaukee's mighty adventure bike isn't messing around, alright?

However, riders will always be looking for ways to improve their beloved machines, regardless of how sensational the stock motorcycle might be. For instance, replacing a two-wheeler's standard exhaust system with a high-grade aftermarket alternative is not only going to extract some additional oomph from its engine, but it will also make your two-wheeler sound even more thrilling.

If you happen to be the happy owner of a Pan America, you'll definitely want to hear about the latest plumbing solution from Vance & Hines! To be more specific, we're talking about the Adventure Hi-Output 450 – a complete stainless-steel exhaust that's six pounds (2.7 kg) lighter than Harley's original module.

When equipped with the Hi-Output setup, the bike's liquid-cooled V-twin engine will go about delivering an additional 5 hp at the rear wheel, along with 5 pound-feet (6.8 Nm) of extra torque. Vance & Hines' premium pipes are compliant with emission standards in all 50 states, as well as SAE's J2825 noise regulations.

The muffler – which sports a CNC-machined billet aluminum end cap – is also compatible with Harley-Davidson's factory center stand and saddlebags, while the exhaust headers improve boot clearance for the rider. Finally, the aptly named Adventure Hi-Output 450 is priced at $599.99, and it can be ordered directly from the manufacturer's official website. For your viewing pleasure, Vance & Hines created a promotional video portraying just how sweet this bad boy looks and sounds on the Pan Am.