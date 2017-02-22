Harley-Davidson Is Ready For Daytona Bike Week

The new riding season kicks off in Florida as Harley-Davidson invites riders with warm sunshine and cool motorcycles at the 76th annual Daytona Bike Week in Florida. H-D is again the official motorcycle brand of the event and is ready to host attendees this March between 11-18 with special events, parties, and free demo rides.





The event will give you the chance to see and ride more than 100 new 2017 Harley-Davidson models, including the just-released



Speaking of the devil, you can experience the all-new engine at the



If you sign in for a test-ride, don’t forget to try on new H-D helmets and riding gear. A selection of new Genuine MotorClothes will be available for purchase on site. The Harley-Davidson fit consultants at the H-D1 Fit Shop will be at your disposal for any customization needs.



However, these are just some activities you can do as the main events are scheduled to be held during the whole week. The first one is the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Rally Rendezvous, which is set for Sunday, March 12 and Thursday, March 16, from 9 to 9 p.m.



Next, is the Harley-Davidson Main Street Party, which happens on Monday, March 13 from 7 p.m. to close. If you’re a girl rider, MDA Women’s Ride takes place Thursday, March 16, and on the same day you can attend the American Flat Track Daytona TT. “If it’s March, you’ll find Harley-Davidson in Daytona,” said James Newton, Harley-Davidson U.S. Events Manager. “Each year the warm weather and clear roads of Florida reignite the passion for freedom we all feel when we twist the throttle. The bikes, the beach and the bonds of friendship are Daytona traditions that Harley-Davidson supports year after year. We invite everyone to swing by Harley headquarters at the Speedway to demo new motorcycles and have some fun.”The event will give you the chance to see and ride more than 100 new 2017 Harley-Davidson models, including the just-released Road King Special and the rest of the touring machines powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight V-twin.Speaking of the devil, you can experience the all-new engine at the Milwaukee-Eight Display Truck. Here you’ll find technical displays and feel the rumble of the V-twin on the Harley-Davidson Jumpstart Rider Experience.If you sign in for a test-ride, don’t forget to try on new H-D helmets and riding gear. A selection of new Genuine MotorClothes will be available for purchase on site. The Harley-Davidson fit consultants at the H-D1 Fit Shop will be at your disposal for any customization needs.However, these are just some activities you can do as the main events are scheduled to be held during the whole week. The first one is the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Rally Rendezvous, which is set for Sunday, March 12 and Thursday, March 16, from 9 to 9 p.m.Next, is the Harley-Davidson Main Street Party, which happens on Monday, March 13 from 7 p.m. to close. If you’re a girl rider, MDA Women’s Ride takes place Thursday, March 16, and on the same day you can attend the American Flat Track Daytona TT.