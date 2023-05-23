Harley-Davidson Dragon Hide Is Almost as Impressive as the Mythical Beast

If this world really had dragons, we, as the dominant species, would probably use their component parts for whatever needs we had. Just think about it: even in the Harry Potter universe, despite dragons being incredibly difficult to kill, their skin was still turned into protective gear against spells by some wizards and witches.
But this world doesn't have dragons, so the custom Harley-Davidson Softail we have here, aptly named Dragon Hide, was not actually built using some part of the mythical animal. It's cool enough though to live up to its name, and if you really look at it in a certain way, your eyes could be tricked into seeing some resemblance with dragons here and there.
The build is the work of Japanese garage Bad Land, and it first surfaced back in 2011. Its current whereabouts are of course not known, but we find the two-wheeler fancy enough as a custom build to be brought back into the spotlight for a short while.
As said, the bike started out as a Softail (unclear exactly what type of Softail), and was transformed into the ride you're looking at now through the usual tricks Bad Land turns to.
The original wheels of the bike have been replaced by pieces sourced from Hardcore Cycles, and they are both the same size in terms of diameter, 18 inches. The one at the front is now supported by a SJP Engineering fork, while the one at the rear sits upright thanks to a Penz swingarm. Also, the rear wheel is shielded from the elements by a Rick's Motorcycles fender that really makes the back of the bike look particularly appealing.
Higher up, we're treated to the sight of a set of a V-Team handlebar with Rebuffini mirrors and RBF grips. An aftermarket fuel tank of Parker provenance has been fitted on top of the frame.
Speaking of frame, the one of the Dragon Hide holds in its embrace, most likely, the stock engine of the Softail, with no other changes made to it except for an upgrade in the breathing hardware, as usual. In this case, said upgrades come as a Rebuffini air cleaner and an exhaust produced by AS Industries.
True to the usual Bad Land style, but also the name chosen for it, the custom Harley does not go overboard in terms of colors used, and plays it rather safe by displaying the proper amounts of black and chrome.
The Harley-Davidson Dragon Hide was built so long ago that the fact we can't tell how much it cost to put together doesn't matter all that much now. We will keep an eye out for it, though, and come back on the story if we learn of it popping up for sale somewhere.
