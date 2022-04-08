Harley-Davidson BlueFlash Makes Waiting for the Light to Turn Green Worthwhile

In Harley-Davidson’s own words, the Breakout model is a “muscular modern chopper that turns stoplights into drag strips.” No longer offered in the U.S. as a new model year, but still available in Europe, the Breakout is also a muscular modern chopper that is ripe for conversion at the hands of the many custom garages on the Old Continent.
At times (most of the times, really), the transformed Breakouts kind of turn from bikes meant to race down the road once the light is green into two-wheelers everybody enjoys looking at while stationary, waiting for said lights to change. For onlookers, they’re a reason for awe, for the owners one of pride.
Today’s Breakout, perfectly fit for making everybody feel content while waiting at the intersection, is called BlueFlash (or Stratos 2), and is the work of a Swiss crew that goes by the name Bundnerbike. These guys kind of specialize in Breakouts, and are not afraid to use colors others usually stay away from.
Wearing a body kit wrapped in a beautiful tint of matte blue deployed by another specialist, called Carrosserie Ludwig (the color is to be seen only on the fenders and the fuel tank, but that’s more than enough), the bike was fitted with an air suspension for a more imposing stance when the circumstances demand it, and a handlebar conversion so that the rider himself can match that.
The tank is custom and made by Bundnerbike, just like the rear conversion, now boasting LED lights and a leather seat.
The engine is the stock one, with the exception of the KessTech exhaust system that allows it to breathe out, and it spins the multiple-spoke wheels, which look amazing in this application.
Bundnerbike does not say how much it cost to put this thing together, but it’ll be more than “happy to advise you” if you’re in the mood for something similar.
