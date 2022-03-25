Harley-Davidson Uncle Slim Was Inspired by Old Panhead, Almost Looks Like One to Some

About a year ago, our journey through the world of custom Harley-Davidsons brought us face to face with something called Uncle Pan. It was an all-American Panhead, all dressed-up by the talented hands over at German custom shop Thunderbike. And now comes this, the Uncle Slim.
Not exactly the same kind of build as the Pan, given how this new one is based on a much more modern Softail Slim with a 107ci Milwaukee-Eight in its frame, rather than on a decades-old engine seated inside a retro-looking build, but the Uncle Slim still is described by its maker as a very similar apparition, at least from some angles: "at first glance, you might think that Uncle Pan is coming around the corner here," they say.
Now while that's debatable, Thunderbike’s entire might has gone into making this one as well, and many of the types of parts used on the previous Uncle have been employed here as well.
In all, the shop list about 20 custom bits and pieces as having been used for this one, amounting to a total of a little over 4,000 euros, which is roughly $4,400 at today’s exchange rates. These bits range from small hardware, such as the grips, pegs, turn signals, and covers, to more visually impressive and even functional ones.
Like most custom Harleys, this one too boasts a modified rear, with a swinging fender and saddle sitting over a wider, whitewall Metzeler tire, a perfect match to the one used up front.
Wrapped in burgundy red with cream white sprayed here and there, the Uncle Slim sits closer to the ground thanks to shock lowering kit that drops it by 30 mm. Pairing that with the wider handlebar and forward-mounted footrest system, we get a very visually appealing ride.
We are not being told if any changes have been made to the motorcycle's original engine, apart from it being fitted with a shortened Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, but knowing how these things usually go, it probably wasn’t.
The Uncle Slim is one of the most recent Thunderbike builds, having been shown last weekend. You can get a more comprehensive taste of it in the video attached below.
Now while that's debatable, Thunderbike’s entire might has gone into making this one as well, and many of the types of parts used on the previous Uncle have been employed here as well.
In all, the shop list about 20 custom bits and pieces as having been used for this one, amounting to a total of a little over 4,000 euros, which is roughly $4,400 at today’s exchange rates. These bits range from small hardware, such as the grips, pegs, turn signals, and covers, to more visually impressive and even functional ones.
Like most custom Harleys, this one too boasts a modified rear, with a swinging fender and saddle sitting over a wider, whitewall Metzeler tire, a perfect match to the one used up front.
Wrapped in burgundy red with cream white sprayed here and there, the Uncle Slim sits closer to the ground thanks to shock lowering kit that drops it by 30 mm. Pairing that with the wider handlebar and forward-mounted footrest system, we get a very visually appealing ride.
We are not being told if any changes have been made to the motorcycle's original engine, apart from it being fitted with a shortened Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, but knowing how these things usually go, it probably wasn’t.
The Uncle Slim is one of the most recent Thunderbike builds, having been shown last weekend. You can get a more comprehensive taste of it in the video attached below.