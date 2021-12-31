Halo Named the Official Pace Car for the Autonomous Racecar Challenge at CES 2022

The final countdown for one of the most exciting races in 2022 has begun: in about a week, pioneering autonomous race cars will be competing in a thrilling race in Las Vegas. Halo driverless vehicles, powered by T-Mobile 5G, will lead the teams before the start of each round.
One of the most exciting things to happen on January 7, 2022, is the Autonomous Challenge, organized by Energy Systems Network (ESN). What are described as “the most advanced, fastest autonomous vehicle ever developed,” will be showing what they can do, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Unsurprisingly, the official pace car for the competition will be the T-Mobile-powered Halo. The remote-piloted driverless car, operating as a taxi service in Las Vegas, will be leading each of the teams off of the pit lane, and complete a warmup lap before each round, at speeds between 65-80 mph (104 kph/128.7 kph). Then, the autonomous vehicles will be taking over, at speeds of around 200 mph (321 kph). A total of nine teams from 19 universities, across eight countries, will be participating in the Autonomous Challenge at CES 2022.
The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) race car model was unveiled at the beginning of this year. The modified Dallara IL-15 features additional hardware and controls for increased safety, plus high-end graphics processing units (GPUs), AI acceleration, and drive-by-wire technology. Since these are autonomous cars, a vehicle-to-vehicle communication system was vital, in order to mimic the way racing drivers would coordinate with each other. The system focuses on shared signals, such as acceleration, braking rate, and track location.
With only a week left until the IAC race at CES 2022, ENS also announced that the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), which specializes in new-age technology capabilities, is joining Luminar as a premier sponsor.
The first IAC race took place on October 23, 2021, in Indianapolis, marking the first time in history that an autonomous car race was held at the prestigious Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Initiated by former participants in the 2004 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Grand Challenge, this trailblazing racing event, with a $1 million grand prize, want to literally and metaphorically speed up the commercialization of driverless vehicles.
