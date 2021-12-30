GreenPower to Offer Rides on Its Autonomous Electric Transportation Vehicle at CES 2022

This year is ending, but exciting events and premieres for the next year are already promising to keep us on our toes in 2022. Right at the beginning of the year, in January, the world’s largest tech event, CES, will take place in Las Vegas.
One of the many surprises that attendees at CES 2022 can expect is to experience a ride in a fully autonomous vehicle. For some, this might even be the first time. GreenPower will offer and demo autonomous rides on the demonstration track outside the West Hall at the event, as part of Perrone Robotics’ Innovation Alley project.
Only a couple of months ago, the Canada-based EV manufacturer and the renowned autonomous technology developer signed an agreement which will result in a next-generation autonomous electric cargo vehicle. GreenPower built the original AV Star in 2019, as a pioneering transportation vehicle that was both electric and fully autonomous.
It has a 19-passenger capacity, and it’s designed to ride at highway speeds. It was also FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards)-certified, and accessible for people with disabilities.
The first AV Star is currently undergoing testing for public transit applications, through a collaboration with the Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA), and GreenPower hopes it will become an efficient transportation alternative for municipalities, as well as public and private campuses. For the next-generation version, the company’s EV Star, a mini e-bus, will be upfitted with Perrone’s driverless vehicle retrofit kit, called Tony (To Navigate You).
By combining a purpose-built electric vehicle with one of the best autonomous driving technologies on the market, the two companies intend to offer “the most compelling autonomous transit solution out there,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower.
At the upcoming CES 2022, visitors will have the chance to take a ride on the AV Star, around Perrone’s 556-foot (169 meters) track. The riding experiences are scheduled from Wednesday to Saturday, January 5 to January 8, 2022.
