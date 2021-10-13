Hacker Advises FSD Buyers Not to Follow Tesla’s Safety Score: It Isn’t Worth It

Tesla’s deployment of the FSD 10.2 to new beta testers started on October 11. That raised multiple complaints from people that paid up to $10,000 for the software and did not get it due to lower scores than drivers that pay only for the $199 subscription. According to GreenTheOnly, they shouldn’t: FSD 10.2 is still not worth it.
The white-hat hacker is famous for revealing aspects of Tesla software that the company does not disclose. He shows both the positive and the negative aspects involved to present things as they are, according to his own bio on Twitter. Recently, GreenTheOnly praised Tesla for improving the sound system in his car. A while ago, he showed how the company was throwing away computers with personal information, exposing its customers’ data to anyone willing to buy these components on eBay and other websites.
GreenTheOnly said in a tweet that the people that already have a low score on Safety Score should not bother to improve it because FSD 10.2 “drives even worse” than how the beta software pushes them to drive.
Again, this shows that Tesla is testing software with Level 4 ambitions as if it was Level 2, despite literally informing the DMV (California Department of Motor Vehicles) that “a final release of City Streets (FSD) will continue to be an SAE Level 2, advanced driver-assistance feature.” In other words, even when it ceases to be a beta feature, the responsibility is on the driver.
To make that even more evident, Tesla stressed that it did not “expect significant enhancements in OEDR or other changes to the feature that would shift the responsibility for the entire DDT to the system.” OEDR means Object and Event Detection and Response. DDT refers to Dynamic Driving Tasks. Summing that up, driving is up to the driver: Tesla only sells them the car.
For GreenTheOnly, FSD is “seriously totally unusable in any sort of traffic and on narrow roads.” That said, it is still a mystery why people are putting so much effort into early access to a beta software by following the guidelines of another beta software to rank their driving behavior. It would be none of our business if it did not involve traffic safety risks. Unfortunately, it does.
To those of you with low scores that wait for the FSD: don't.— green (@greentheonly) October 12, 2021
Imagine if you drove the way the app requires, that would be horrible, right? But the car drives even worse! It's seriously totally unusable in any sort of traffic and on narrow roads, the videos don't do it justice.