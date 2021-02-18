4 Here’s the Most Entrancing Custom Ducati 1199 Panigale S We’ve Ever Seen

“Grey Flash” Is a Custom Love Affair Between XTR Pepo and a Suzuki GSF600 Bandit

Despite performing like a gem on the tarmac, the 1998MY Bandit wasn’t exactly a superstar in terms of aesthetics. However, Pepo Rosell was determined to change that, and his team’s efforts have definitely paid off. 12 photos



The project we’ll be examining today is based on a 1998 Suzuki GSF600N Bandit. Within its double-cradle frame, the factory-spec model houses a twin-cooled inline-four engine that boasts sixteen valves and a respectable displacement of 599cc. This bad boy will deliver no less than 77 ponies at 10,500 rpm, along with 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of twist at about 9,500 revs.



A six-speed transmission is tasked with handing the mill’s oomph over to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the Bandit to run the quarter-mile in 12.3 seconds at 107 mph (172 kph), while the top speed is rated at a healthy 128 mph (206 kph).



Rosell’s experts began by outsourcing a 1992MY GSX-R750's forks, brake calipers, and swingarm, as well as its front and rear three-spoke hoops. At the back, the bike’s original shock absorber was discarded in favor of a Honda CBR600’s top-grade monoshock module, while the GSX-R's calipers have been mated to a set of NG discs that’ll handle stopping power with ease.



The following step consisted of amputating the stock subframe to make room for a loop-style counterpart, on top of which you’ll find a bespoke leather saddle upholstered in-house. Each and every last factory lighting unit has been replaced with aftermarket alternatives, such as LED turn signals from Vicma and a Mash Motors headlight. To revise the riding stance, the XTR crew proceeded to install a pair of clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs.



In the past, we checked out XTR Pepo's majestic portfolio to admire a couple of its juiciest undertakings, namely a gorgeous Honda CB600F Hornet and a 1978 BMW R100RS-based entity that goes by the name of "Silver Bullet." Looking at these incredible masterpieces, it's not hard to see why Pepo Rosell's workshop is among Spain's top enterprises when it comes down to motorcycle customization.

Last but not least, the GSF600's powerplant received free-flowing K&N air filters and a premium exhaust muffler from Spark to help unleash its true potential. When the customization process was finally concluded, XTR's moto craftsmen named their two-wheeled showstopper "Grey Flash."