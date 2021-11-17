4 Orange and Black Might Look Perfect on These Supercars on a Stylish Halloween

2 If You Can’t Afford the Chaos Ultracar, There’s Also the Zion Hydrogen-Powered Supercar

1 Here’s the First Look at the 3,000HP Chaos Ultracar, Just So You Know It’s Real

Greek Ultra Car Company SP Automotive Releases More Info on 3,000 Horsepower Chaos

A few weeks ago SP Automotive unveiled its 3,000 horsepower Chaos Ultra Car and the world didn't know how to react. Now the brand is offering even more unbelievable information on the car's design and powerplant. 6 photos







While other brands like SSC and Hennessey haven't released any info on how much their turbocharged engines flow, 312 pounds per minute is very much in line with a 3,000 horsepower claim.



Of course, that's only one piece of the puzzle. SP Automotive will also need to get fuel to the engine and they do that with 20 fuel injectors. 10 are inside the cylinders (aka direct injection) and 10 are in the intake manifold (aka port injection).



In addition, the cylinder heads will also be made from 7 axis point milled billet aluminum and come with 40 Inconel or titanium valves, and H13 steel camshafts. Put together, SP Automotive says



Many parts are 3D printed too including the wheels, the brakes, and something they call 3D printed Anadiaplasi. They say this propriety technology is a "3D printed from titanium and magnesium alloys & carbon fiber or carbon Kevlar body parts."



Of course, there are a number of much deeper and wilder details that we'll be pouring into over the next few days so stay tuned as we learn more about the SP Automotive Chaos. I for one, hope that all of this car is legit and that they rewrite the history books. That would be a cool story. But I still don't think it'll actually take place. That's not to say that we don't believe them. It's just to say that the materials and the claims are sincerely shocking. In our piece on the original announcement , we said to take these claims with a "glacier-sized grain of salt." That admonition continues here. According to SP Automotive , the Chaos will make 3,065 horsepower in its ultimate "Zero Gravity" form. To accomplish that it uses a pair of billet aluminum turbochargers that flow up to 312 pounds of air per minute.While other brands like SSC and Hennessey haven't released any info on how much their turbocharged engines flow, 312 pounds per minute is very much in line with a 3,000 horsepower claim.Of course, that's only one piece of the puzzle. SP Automotive will also need to get fuel to the engine and they do that with 20 fuel injectors. 10 are inside the cylinders (aka direct injection) and 10 are in the intake manifold (aka port injection).In addition, the cylinder heads will also be made from 7 axis point milled billet aluminum and come with 40 Inconel or titanium valves, and H13 steel camshafts. Put together, SP Automotive says the engine will rev to at least 11,800 RPM and possibly up to 12,200 RPM depending on "the final engine and fuel setup".Many parts are 3D printed too including the wheels, the brakes, and something they call 3D printed Anadiaplasi. They say this propriety technology is a "3D printed from titanium and magnesium alloys & carbon fiber or carbon Kevlar body parts."Of course, there are a number of much deeper and wilder details that we'll be pouring into over the next few days so stay tuned as we learn more about the SP Automotive Chaos. I for one, hope that all of this car is legit and that they rewrite the history books. That would be a cool story. But I still don't think it'll actually take place.