1984 Pontiac Fiero Jet Car Is Here to Fulfill Your Fast and Furious Dreams

The Pontiac Fiero isn't exactly a car enthusiast's idea of a collectible, but this one might just get them to change their mind. It's not just a collectible. It's a world-first kind of vehicle, as well as a suitable candidate for your next possible world record run.



This Fiero would make a difference if it ever ended up in the right hands. It is a heavily modified Fiero that claims to be the first land-based thrust vehicle designed for a closed circuit. Unlike many other jet cars, this one has exhaust vectoring to assist in turning and has been duly researched before assembly. It is a well-documented and well-executed project, and as it so happens, it is for sale.



Currently listed on



The original Fiero received a complete overhaul as well in order to become the Fiero Jet Car. The seller took it apart and re-built it again from the ground up around the new engine, including a tubular frame and roll cage to provide rigidity for the suspension and safety for the driver.



The engine, now converted from shaft drive to thrust, delivers 1,200 hp at 26,300 rpm. The seller also added an afterburner and a variable exhaust nozzle, which helps produce thrust regardless of whether the afterburner is operating to save fuel while getting up to speed.



Currently listed on Hemmings out of Iowa, the 1984 model-year is now powered by a GE T-58 turbine engine that was retired by the United States Air Force after just 14 hours of runtime. According to the seller, it might need some more tinkering due to "an oil seal that is allowing high pressure air from the compressor to enter the lube system." This type of engine was used in many U.S. military helicopters between 1955 and 1984, with this particular unit receiving an overhaul before it was retired.

Now, for your chance at living out your Fast and Furious dreams. You might not get to launch yourself into space like Roman and Tej did on their specially-modified Fiero, but you do stand a good chance to set a new world record. If you can afford it, that is: the seller is asking $125,000 for this brand-new modified Fiero whose odo reads one mile (1.6 km), and is citing all the work he's put into it for the high price. Specifically, he says the project wasn't one done for profit, or else he would have used cheaper parts in the build.

