Orange and Black Might Look Perfect on These Supercars on a Stylish Halloween

While Halloween is usually associated with all sorts of spooky stuff, we are going to be as friendly as possible with everyone. Including the automotive aficionados that want to appropriately dress up their ride for the celebration. So, it suddenly hit us, why not search for the best possible supercar solutions for a posh orange and black paintjob?
After all, spookiness comes in all shapes and sizes, and perhaps it’s best to get scared at the sight of a supercar’s speedometer going berserk... rather than thinking about the ghosts dwelling in one’s bank account after shelling out the purchase price! Now, without further ado, let’s kick off the list of cars that would look spooky fast dressed up in orange and black. By the way, it’s not arranged in any particular order... a little bit of chaos is also a Halloween trademark, right?
So, a Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the first to pop up in our minds and souls. Sure, we didn’t find an orange and black example dwelling the Sant'Agata Bolognese PR haunted mansion. But that is quite all right because we know a few aftermarket outlets that would gladly exorcise any paintjob in favor of a cool and personal wrap job.
Next up on our list comes the motorsport-inspired Porsche 911 GT3, which is kind of an “affordable” entry into our list. It will make trick or treating extremely easy and satisfying, both on the street and at the track. Frankly, it would have been nice to see Porsche give us an official orange and black attire, but when it’s night any color might appear black... if there’s little to no light.
Anyone who fears the dark should count on both the fast GT3 as well as the crazy Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. This one is best served on a coastline along with the matching speedboat – and what do you know, they both come in orange and black. Sure, owning both might prove tricky for one’s finances, but let’s face it, the joy of jumping from one into another must be priceless. Or so they say...
marine engines, whereas the four-wheeled GT has only one? Well, if that sounds too rhetorical, let’s focus on the next entry on the list, which has to do with a couple of McLarens.
Frankly, all Woking-born supercars look great in orange and black. But there’s a couple in particular. That would be the mighty Senna, as well as the 720S Spider because we never have enough convertibles in our life. They’re on different levels, so if money is no object of concern, why not have them both? One for the track Halloween party, and the other for the nightclub weekends all year long... It’s just a suggestion, don’t say one can’t party that much without repercussions.
We already knew/imagined that, so let’s just get to the niche entry. That would be the inherently spooky-by-design Czinger 21C. The reason we noticed this quirky supercar is simple: it just crushed the production lap record at Circuit of the Americas. And the previous record wasn’t held by another illustrious unknown, but the crazy McLaren P1!
