Grandiose 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Night Series Flaunts Exquisite Looks, Costs a Fortune

Are you in need of a gliding personal palace? Do you want to never care about what surrounds you while others travel the same roads as you? Can you comfortably spend a ton of cash on a car? Well, look no further than this Mercedes-Maybach. The three-pointed star brand's luxury division put its best people on notice, and they came up with a gas-powered marvel on wheels.
True automotive royalty is often defined with the help of cars that push boundaries. Be it performance, technology, comfort, or a combination of these three segments, vehicles that are truly capable of delivering an unforgettable experience are becoming rarer and rarer. At the same time, they're increasingly out of reach for most people.
However, we won't complain. Those who are well-off enough to afford such courageous takes on vehicle production deserve to enjoy the products they're paying for. But don't believe these people have it easy. The world of truly posh cars is rather crowded nowadays.
That's especially true for Mercedes-Benz. The German marque treats its jewel of the crown – the mighty S-Class – as pasta: there are so, so many variations. However, if you're always aiming for the top and like to experience only life's finest things like, let's say, taglioni al tartufo bianco e fonduta di parmigiano, then the Mercedes-Maybach S580 4Matic Night Series could be your next ride.
Costing a measly $319,775 (€302,259), the car comes with a dual-tone (black and silver) paint job, rose gold accents in the headlights, dark chrome exterior trim, a stupendous "deep white" interior, wheels sporting the Maybach logo in an almost baroque-style appearance, and a beating heart with eight cylinders that pumps out 496 hp.
This luxurious sedan makes us think that it tries to rebel in some peculiar way. Yes, it's expensive. Yes, it has all the bells and whistles. However, it's such a striking appearance that one can hardly ignore it. This Mercedes-Maybach commands your attention, but only momentarily. It just winks at you, and then it moves on.
Inside, there's everything you and your valued passenger might ever need. Besides automatic doors, the sedan that almost becomes a four-door limo has a fridge, seats with heating for the rear passenger's neck and shoulder, an air purifier, some fragrance for the A/C, a Burmester 4D sound system, two tablets integrated into the cover of the front seats, and folding tables.
We could continue with the list of features, but that would take too long. Instead of putting everything into words, here's a high-quality video showing you what the Night Series is all about.
The only question that remains now is: are you choosing this or the all-new BMW 7 Series and its massive rear entertainment 31-inch 8K screen?
