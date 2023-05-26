Gran Turismo 7's Latest Update Features an Astounding 1971 Ford Maverick With 1,200 HP

The long-awaited PlayStation Showcase was live-streamed earlier this week and hosted by the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan. To say that not everyone enjoyed it would be a massive understatement. The last time Sony held a showcase was back in September 2021, so now, fans were rightfully expecting a heavy blastwave from 1st party studios, but instead, 90% of that show was 3rd party. At least Marvel's Spider-Man 2 showed up with Peter's Venom suit and 10 minutes of gameplay that are now lighting the Internet on fire.
Prior to this divisive event that has PlayStation fans split between the "love it, or hate it" camps, Sony released another announcement into the wild that flew under the radar of the massive hype generated by the prospect of the 2023 showcase.
Polyphony Digital released Update 1.34 for Gran Turismo 7, adding three new amazing cars to the ever-growing roster, an Engine Swap feature that people are already enjoying, and some extra bells and whistles.
The superb 1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce is the first car added to the lot. The first generation of this series was nothing short of a success between the '60 and '70s. Initially, it was released in 1962 with four doors, but a short year later, the production line also added a coupe version.
Alfa Romeo called the latter the Sprint GT and had a lot of class and style for such a tiny package. It came with a 1.6-liter DOHC inline-four engine that delivered 103 hp (104.5 ps). It wasn't fast by modern measurements, but the vehicle was super light, weighing only 2,094 lbs. (950 kg), and could have reached a top speed of 112 mph (191 kph).
Next, we have the belle of the ball, the 1971 Ford Maverick that's more hot rod than anything else. It was made by Greening Auto Company, which made wonders with Ford's Winsdor 7.0-liter V8 small block engine lying under the hood.
This monster can produce 1,200 hp via its twin turbochargers. It's said that it can reach up to 202.748 mph (326 kph). This Maverick is nothing short of an engineering marvel, and if you have a PS VR2, don't pass on the chance to get behind the wheel of this bad boy.
Lastly, the classic 1990 Nissan GT-R Nismo (R32) comes packing the RB26DETT engine. It's part of the BNR32 Skyline GT-R series, which makes it 1 out of 500 ever produced.
These models might be fine as wine and all, but if you ever wished you could tinker under the hood of a car but couldn't, you may be happy to know that from this update onward, you can go to the "Engine Swap" section under the "Car Maintenance & Service" menu and go crazy. But not too crazy, because first of all, only some cars can go under the hammer, and you also need to be Collector Level 50.
Gran Turismo 7 is on a roll lately with many good content updates, but let's not forget the GT movie coming out this summer. It's made by PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures, and from the trailers, it looks like an extremely fun ride. Hopefully, the trailers aren't better than the entire movie.
PS Productions has also been busy with the first season of the Twisted Metal series originally created by David Jaffe and Scott Campbell for PlayStation in 1995. It will be streamed on Peacock services starting July 27.
Polyphony Digital released Update 1.34 for Gran Turismo 7, adding three new amazing cars to the ever-growing roster, an Engine Swap feature that people are already enjoying, and some extra bells and whistles.
The superb 1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce is the first car added to the lot. The first generation of this series was nothing short of a success between the '60 and '70s. Initially, it was released in 1962 with four doors, but a short year later, the production line also added a coupe version.
Alfa Romeo called the latter the Sprint GT and had a lot of class and style for such a tiny package. It came with a 1.6-liter DOHC inline-four engine that delivered 103 hp (104.5 ps). It wasn't fast by modern measurements, but the vehicle was super light, weighing only 2,094 lbs. (950 kg), and could have reached a top speed of 112 mph (191 kph).
Next, we have the belle of the ball, the 1971 Ford Maverick that's more hot rod than anything else. It was made by Greening Auto Company, which made wonders with Ford's Winsdor 7.0-liter V8 small block engine lying under the hood.
This monster can produce 1,200 hp via its twin turbochargers. It's said that it can reach up to 202.748 mph (326 kph). This Maverick is nothing short of an engineering marvel, and if you have a PS VR2, don't pass on the chance to get behind the wheel of this bad boy.
Lastly, the classic 1990 Nissan GT-R Nismo (R32) comes packing the RB26DETT engine. It's part of the BNR32 Skyline GT-R series, which makes it 1 out of 500 ever produced.
These models might be fine as wine and all, but if you ever wished you could tinker under the hood of a car but couldn't, you may be happy to know that from this update onward, you can go to the "Engine Swap" section under the "Car Maintenance & Service" menu and go crazy. But not too crazy, because first of all, only some cars can go under the hammer, and you also need to be Collector Level 50.
Gran Turismo 7 is on a roll lately with many good content updates, but let's not forget the GT movie coming out this summer. It's made by PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures, and from the trailers, it looks like an extremely fun ride. Hopefully, the trailers aren't better than the entire movie.
PS Productions has also been busy with the first season of the Twisted Metal series originally created by David Jaffe and Scott Campbell for PlayStation in 1995. It will be streamed on Peacock services starting July 27.