Gran Turismo 7's Latest Update Features an Astounding 1971 Ford Maverick With 1,200 HP

The long-awaited PlayStation Showcase was live-streamed earlier this week and hosted by the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan. To say that not everyone enjoyed it would be a massive understatement. The last time Sony held a showcase was back in September 2021, so now, fans were rightfully expecting a heavy blastwave from 1st party studios, but instead, 90% of that show was 3rd party. At least Marvel's Spider-Man 2 showed up with Peter's Venom suit and 10 minutes of gameplay that are now lighting the Internet on fire.

13 photos Photo: PlayStation