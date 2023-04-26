Gorgeous Ferrari F40 Coming Up for Auction Was Once Owned by F1 Legend Alain Prost

Regarded as one of the best Ferrari supercars ever made, next to the 288 GTO, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, the F40 remains a motoring legend. And if you want to expand your collection with one, then the pictured copy could be precisely what the doctor ordered.
Made in 1989, two years after the assembly of the model kicked off at Maranello, it was registered in France in February of 1990 by Alain Prost. The legendary F1 driver, who had just joined Scuderia Ferrari, barely drove it and sold it shortly after taking delivery.
Its next owner is still active in the Ferrari Challenge Series, and when he purchased it, he asked Prost to sign it. Covered in a thick clear coat, his signature on the roof is still visible today. The F40 spent its days in the United Kingdom and was then shipped to the United States in 1995, having its odometer changed to miles from kilometers. Four years later, it was returned to the UK and was eventually sold.
Over the next few years, the iconic supercar changed hands a few times, and in 2016, it found a new home. It was that same year that it obtained Ferrari Classiche certification. It retains the original bodywork, engine, gearbox, and chassis, and four years ago, it received new fuel bladders during a major service. There is a new set of tires waiting to be fitted to the car, replacing the ten-year ones, and with less than 2,900 miles (4,667 km) under its belt at the time of cataloging, this classic beast is ready to hit the road again.
Back in the day, the F40 was capable of sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) from 0 in just 4.1 seconds. It could do 201 mph (324 kph) flat out and was dealing with the ¼-mile in less than 12 seconds. Powering it is a 2.9-liter V8 engine with two turbos. The output stood at 471 hp (478 ps/352 kW) at 7,000 rpm, and it produced 426 pound-feet (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm. That's mighty impressive for a car developed in the 1980s, though at the time, it was the fastest street-legal vehicle ever made.
Advertised by RMSothebys, it will go under the gavel two weeks from today, on May 10, and it is accompanied by a set of tools and the original Schedoni luggage. The auction house hasn't provided an estimated selling price, but as everyone knows, the Ferrari F40 costs a fortune. The finest examples tend to fetch in excess of $2 million, with the greatest ones exceeding the $3 million mark. So, are you fortunate enough to afford this one, and if so, what would your cap be?
Its next owner is still active in the Ferrari Challenge Series, and when he purchased it, he asked Prost to sign it. Covered in a thick clear coat, his signature on the roof is still visible today. The F40 spent its days in the United Kingdom and was then shipped to the United States in 1995, having its odometer changed to miles from kilometers. Four years later, it was returned to the UK and was eventually sold.
Over the next few years, the iconic supercar changed hands a few times, and in 2016, it found a new home. It was that same year that it obtained Ferrari Classiche certification. It retains the original bodywork, engine, gearbox, and chassis, and four years ago, it received new fuel bladders during a major service. There is a new set of tires waiting to be fitted to the car, replacing the ten-year ones, and with less than 2,900 miles (4,667 km) under its belt at the time of cataloging, this classic beast is ready to hit the road again.
Back in the day, the F40 was capable of sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) from 0 in just 4.1 seconds. It could do 201 mph (324 kph) flat out and was dealing with the ¼-mile in less than 12 seconds. Powering it is a 2.9-liter V8 engine with two turbos. The output stood at 471 hp (478 ps/352 kW) at 7,000 rpm, and it produced 426 pound-feet (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm. That's mighty impressive for a car developed in the 1980s, though at the time, it was the fastest street-legal vehicle ever made.
Advertised by RMSothebys, it will go under the gavel two weeks from today, on May 10, and it is accompanied by a set of tools and the original Schedoni luggage. The auction house hasn't provided an estimated selling price, but as everyone knows, the Ferrari F40 costs a fortune. The finest examples tend to fetch in excess of $2 million, with the greatest ones exceeding the $3 million mark. So, are you fortunate enough to afford this one, and if so, what would your cap be?