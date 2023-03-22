Low Mileage Ferrari F40 Valued at $3.5 Million, Engine Underwent Major Servicing

A low-mileage Ferrari F40 is expected to sell for over $3 million at an auction. While having less than 5,000 miles on its odometer seems like a dream, a car undergoing major engine servicing before even reaching that milestone sounds like a future nightmare for anyone paying this much money. Or is it?
Whenever you see a shiny red Ferrari F40 at auction, you can expect two things. First, it will likely be worth at least seven figures and second, a low-mileage example would see its value reach ridiculous proportions. Yes, this goes for almost any other iconic vintage automobile, but it's even more prevalent with F40s in particular. There's a handful of good reasons for that: it came with close to 500 horsepower, it was the last model approved by Enzo Ferrari, and it was the first production car to break past 200 mph.
As if those accolades weren't enough, it also showcased a legendary Pininfarina-penned design, ubiquitous in posters plastered throughout many teenagers' rooms in the '90s. Despite being on most, if not every auto enthusiast's "dream car" list, the Ferrari F40 is known for other less flattering characteristics as well. Certain units are infamously known for turning up the heat to the point of catching on fire, leading to some badly charred F40 examples on the road in the past.
A meager 3,413 miles are showing on its odometer, suggesting it barely even moved over long distances. One would assume it shouldn't show any notable signs of wear and tear typically associated with frequent, prolonged trips, but its service history tells another story. Although it comes with quite a comprehensive service record, that only emphasizes the various extensive, and likely expensive, repairs it required over the years.
Major repairs included an engine-out service performed upon reaching just 3,354 miles. Then it had another servicing hiccup only 14 miles later, specifically concerning its fuel system, timing belt, tensioner, and idler. However, this F40's potentially alarming service history did little to influence its estimated value, which has now skyrocketed to as much as $3.5 million. The question is, how does a vehicle with such a low mileage have such major repairs yet still be more valuable than ever?
explained by a shop specializing in servicing Ferraris. Hoses and other rubber parts tend to wear out over time; it's the same with any other vehicle, let alone one that's over three decades old.
Such wearing can eventually lead to issues requiring the F40's engine to be removed, which is likely the case with this unit. After all, these cars weren't known for requiring frequent servicing, even for examples that have passed the 1,000-mile mark, according to the Ferrari specialty shop.
However, when issues arise, Ferraris are notorious for demanding top dollar and the F40 is no different – repairs alone allegedly cost over $5,000. Regardless of service history, $3 million sounds fitting for a pre-owned F40 of this caliber, especially since this aging icon took almost 30 years before it needed any major servicing.
Now, if a threefold price increase sounds like too much, well, the F40 is capable of selling for much higher considering it's a Ferrari whose value is relative to its mileage. In 2022, a similar 1990 model went under the hammer, bearing only a tad over 1,800 miles on its odometer; it then sold for a record-breaking price of almost $4 million.
To anyone keen on nabbing this highly-coveted Prancing Horse model straight from the auction table, remember: age is just a number, then again, so is a million.
As if those accolades weren't enough, it also showcased a legendary Pininfarina-penned design, ubiquitous in posters plastered throughout many teenagers' rooms in the '90s. Despite being on most, if not every auto enthusiast's "dream car" list, the Ferrari F40 is known for other less flattering characteristics as well. Certain units are infamously known for turning up the heat to the point of catching on fire, leading to some badly charred F40 examples on the road in the past.
Paucity is key to the F40's desirability
A meager 3,413 miles are showing on its odometer, suggesting it barely even moved over long distances. One would assume it shouldn't show any notable signs of wear and tear typically associated with frequent, prolonged trips, but its service history tells another story. Although it comes with quite a comprehensive service record, that only emphasizes the various extensive, and likely expensive, repairs it required over the years.
Major repairs included an engine-out service performed upon reaching just 3,354 miles. Then it had another servicing hiccup only 14 miles later, specifically concerning its fuel system, timing belt, tensioner, and idler. However, this F40's potentially alarming service history did little to influence its estimated value, which has now skyrocketed to as much as $3.5 million. The question is, how does a vehicle with such a low mileage have such major repairs yet still be more valuable than ever?
Age is just a number
explained by a shop specializing in servicing Ferraris. Hoses and other rubber parts tend to wear out over time; it's the same with any other vehicle, let alone one that's over three decades old.
Such wearing can eventually lead to issues requiring the F40's engine to be removed, which is likely the case with this unit. After all, these cars weren't known for requiring frequent servicing, even for examples that have passed the 1,000-mile mark, according to the Ferrari specialty shop.
However, when issues arise, Ferraris are notorious for demanding top dollar and the F40 is no different – repairs alone allegedly cost over $5,000. Regardless of service history, $3 million sounds fitting for a pre-owned F40 of this caliber, especially since this aging icon took almost 30 years before it needed any major servicing.
Now, if a threefold price increase sounds like too much, well, the F40 is capable of selling for much higher considering it's a Ferrari whose value is relative to its mileage. In 2022, a similar 1990 model went under the hammer, bearing only a tad over 1,800 miles on its odometer; it then sold for a record-breaking price of almost $4 million.
To anyone keen on nabbing this highly-coveted Prancing Horse model straight from the auction table, remember: age is just a number, then again, so is a million.