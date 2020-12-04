Google Releases a New Google Maps Update for iPhone and CarPlay

Google has just released a new version of Google Maps for iOS and CarPlay users, with the update bringing the app to build 5.58 on Apple devices.
And just like usual, the new version comes without a changelog, with Google including just a bunch of generic details in the changelog section published in the App Store.
But on the other hand, we already know this latest Google Maps version ships with at least one improvement, though there might be more hiding under the hood this time.
Google Maps for iPhone and Android devices have transformed the Explore tab into a feed, showing information from the people you follow, including the latest reviews, photos, and posts made by local experts and certain publishers.
With the feed integration, Google Maps is evolving even more in the social business, and this new feature is already live today on all devices out there with the latest app version published in stores.
Google says the mapping service receives no less than 20 million contributions every day from people across the world, and these include everything from favorite places, reviews, ratings, photos, answers to questions published on Google Maps.
“The community feed brings together helpful local information and tailors it to your selected interests. For example, if you’ve marked an interest in healthy food or Greek cuisine in your Google Maps food and drink preferences, you’ll see more recommendations, photos and business posts for that type of dining,” Google explains.
Google Maps is currently the number one navigation app, not only on iPhone but on CarPlay too. Google has tried to take advantage of every feature available in the car, so the company has also added dashboard support for Google Maps on CarPlay, with the app therefore being able to run in the multi-view screen alongside music players and other apps. This feature requires an iPhone running iOS 14.
