Google Maps for Android and Android Auto Updated With a New-Generation Feature

While 2020 has managed to keep us locked indoors away from other people, tech giants out there have struggled to do the opposite. More and more apps have been getting a social component that make it possible for users to connect with each other, talk, and share stuff.
In many ways, this totally makes sense, especially during these difficult times, and now Google appears to be trying to expand the social side of Google Maps too.
The most recent versions of Google Maps for iPhone and Android transform the Explore tab within the app into a feed, displaying all the latest information that is relevant for users based on their locations and preferences.
In other words, the Explore tab is now used to show the most recent reviews, photos, posts, and other content shared by local experts and people you follow on Google Maps. Articles from a series of publishers are displayed here too, so in some ways, the Explore tab becomes more of the Instagram of Google Maps, allowing you to scroll and scroll and scroll until you find something you like.
The implementation is very similar to the one of Instagram too. The more people you follow, the more content you see in the Explore tab, as all their posts are then automatically added to the feed. This new feature is part of the latest updates for Google Maps on both iPhone and Android.
But as far as Google’s very own operating system is concerned, Google Maps has received two notable updates today, both in the stable and the beta channels. The most recent stable version of Google Maps for Android and Android Auto is 10.55.4 and brings this new Explore tab overhaul, while for beta users, the latest release is Google Maps version 10.56.0.
Most likely, today’s updates also introduce additional fixes and polishing for the existing features, but of course, Google hasn’t provided a detailed changelog of what’s new in any of them.
