Google Maps Updated With a New Feature as Ride Services Take Off Again

Google Maps keeps getting better, and the most recent beta update introduces a new feature that certainly comes in handy during these difficult times as more people search for alternatives to public transportation. 1 photo



Google Maps beta version 10.56.0



Most likely, the purpose here is to connect Google Maps and Uber, allowing users to book a ride without leaving the app - something that was possible before with various limitations. However, Google Maps now even tells users they can get more accurate fares if they agree to send route information to Uber, which is something that obviously makes sense given such details need to be processed anyway.



Most likely, Uber is just the first service to be added to this new section of



However, keep in mind this is still in beta for the time being, and no specifics have been shared as to when Google plans to release it for everybody as part of the stable version.



In the meantime, Google Maps is also expanding its non-navigation features, with the latest stable version adding an overhaul to the Explore tab, essentially transforming it into a feed similar to the one we can find on social networks.



