Google Maps Update for iPhone Users Fixes Widespread Bug

More on this:

1 This Neat Google Maps-Based Tool Can Help You Save Up on Fueling or Charging Costs

2 Women Trust Google Maps, End Up Stranded in the Middle of Nowhere, iPhone to the Rescue

3 How to Fix the Blank Screen Bug in Google Maps on CarPlay

4 How Offline Maps in Google Maps Power the Next-Gen Navigation Experience

5 Google Maps and Waze GPS Problems on Android Auto: What We Know So Far