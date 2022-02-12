Google Maps Rival Gets a Big Update on iPhone and CarPlay, New Feature and Fixes

TomTom GO Navigation is without a doubt one of the best alternatives to Google Maps, and while it’s not available free of charge, quite a lot of people pay for a subscription to get a premium experience that’s not available elsewhere.
Unsurprisingly, TomTom is fully committed to further polishing all these features for paying users, and this week, the app has received another big update on the App Store.
In other words, if you’re running TomTom GO Navigation on your iPhone or on CarPlay, you need to update to version 3.0 as soon as possible. And here’s precisely why.
The update introduces a new default map style that’s supposed to make everything much easier to notice. The mapping improvements focus on the road, so in theory, the navigation experience as a whole is much more straightforward and convenient, especially when running TomTom GO Navigation on a mobile device.
Then, the parent company says this update also includes several bug fixes and improvements, and one notable change concerns CarPlay.
TomTom GO Navigation also comes with CarPlay support, and version 3.0 corrects a glitch that caused the app to show a white screen. In other words, the app sometimes displayed a blank canvas instead of the map, and while a full restart sometimes brought things back to normal, this workaround is no longer necessary after the last update.
The new version is available from the App Store for any subscriber with an Apple device.
If you don’t want to pay for GO Navigation, TomTom also offers the essential navigation capabilities with a freeware license as part of an application called AmiGO. Needless to say, this too is considered a Google Maps alternative, especially as it makes finding a specific destination safer and more convenient, though on the other hand, it lacks the advanced capabilities bundled with TomTom GO Navigation.
