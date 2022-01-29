Google Highlights the Customization Power of Android Automotive

While the adoption of Android Auto is on the rise, Google is also betting big on Android Automotive.
As compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive is a fully-featured operating system that is pre-loaded with the infotainment system from the factory.
It offers deeper integration of Google services, so for instance, Google Assistant can be used to control the air conditioning system with the help of voice commands.
At the same time, it doesn’t require a mobile phone to run, as everything is powered by the hardware installed on the car.
And this week, Google has highlighted another key feature of Android Automotive: its customization power.
The Mountain View-based search giant is working around the clock on improving the adoption of Android Automotive on new cars, and according to the company itself, several automakers already plan to embrace this operating system on their upcoming models.
To make sure Android Automotive matches the expectations of every carmaker, Google is giving them the power to skin the operating system just the way they like.
In other words, Android Automotive on one model could look entirely different on a car from another brand, simply because the parent companies created different skins for their infotainment experience. But under the different visual styles, Android Automotive offers pretty much the same capabilities.
Google used a comparison between Polestar 2 and Volvo to showcase this customization power, revealing how the two brands used different switches in apps, therefore making the UI look different to the end user.
Needless to say, Android Automotive is improving at a pretty fast pace, and Google letting developers customize the platform is something that should boost its adoption in the short term. This feature allows Android Automotive to align with the brand identity of every carmaker, therefore offering a customized user interface that is completely different from the one you can find in other vehicles.
A full list of cars coming with Android Automotive can be found here.
