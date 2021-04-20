Google Has Found a Way to Make Listening to Music More Enjoyable

Google Play Music is long gone, and now Google’s media efforts are all focused on YouTube Music, the service that the company insists on not only on Android and iPhone but also on the desktop and in the car.
At this point, music discovery features bundled with the majority of services out there, including the likes of Spotify, can recommend new songs and artists based on the tune you’re currently listening to, obviously using a similar algorithm that analyzes criteria like the genre.
But Google is now ready to push things to a new level by implementing a new music discovery concept that can recommend cover songs and versions of the same tune you are listening to.
A patent filed recently called “recommending different song recording versions based on a particular song recording version” describes how Google’s applications would be able to look for different versions of the same song, including covers, and then play them for the user.
The patent specifically points to YouTube as the platform to benefit from this improvement, so there’s a chance that such a system makes its way to YouTube Music in the car as well, if it ever reaches mass production.
The abstract section of the patent provides a closer look at how the whole thing would work.
“In response to receiving the selection of the control element, different versions of the audio component that are included in third audio content items may be identified and the second area of the GUI may be modified to prioritize a presentation of at least one of the third audio content items that includes a respective different version of the audio component.”
So, in theory, the system can adjust your playlist depending on whether it finds any similar songs or not, therefore creating a new queue tailored to each user.
Of course, the whole idea is still a patent for now, so it remains to be seen if Google wants to bring it to YouTube Music users anytime soon.
But Google is now ready to push things to a new level by implementing a new music discovery concept that can recommend cover songs and versions of the same tune you are listening to.
A patent filed recently called “recommending different song recording versions based on a particular song recording version” describes how Google’s applications would be able to look for different versions of the same song, including covers, and then play them for the user.
The patent specifically points to YouTube as the platform to benefit from this improvement, so there’s a chance that such a system makes its way to YouTube Music in the car as well, if it ever reaches mass production.
The abstract section of the patent provides a closer look at how the whole thing would work.
“In response to receiving the selection of the control element, different versions of the audio component that are included in third audio content items may be identified and the second area of the GUI may be modified to prioritize a presentation of at least one of the third audio content items that includes a respective different version of the audio component.”
So, in theory, the system can adjust your playlist depending on whether it finds any similar songs or not, therefore creating a new queue tailored to each user.
Of course, the whole idea is still a patent for now, so it remains to be seen if Google wants to bring it to YouTube Music users anytime soon.