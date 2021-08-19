GM to Install 5G in New Cars for Navigation, Over-The-Air Software Updates

Opulence Is the Volkner Mobil Performance S, the Ultimate Motorhome

An on-the-go Internet connection has become a must-have these days, and General Motors knows this very well. 18 photos



Select model year 2024 cars and trucks will therefore be equipped with



In an announcement today (and also embedded below), the two companies explain that 4G LTE-capable model year 2019 and newer vehicles would also benefit from a speed upgrade, as select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models in the United States would be migrated to new network infrastructure.



And needless to say, the addition of 5G isn’t just big news in terms of software capabilities and faster Internet access, but also as far as the investments in connected cars and self-driving vehicles are concerned.



AT&T itself confirms autonomous driving is one of the key areas of this partnership, though, of course, the carrier doesn’t exclude working with other automakers in the coming years.



The self-driving car market is attracting more and more companies, including not only traditional carmakers but also tech companies trying to expand in this side of the industry.



Apple, for example, is building an



