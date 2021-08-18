More on this:

GMC Sierra 1500 Becomes F-150 Raptor Rival Through PaxPower Jackal Package

The GMC Sierra 1500 can become an F-150 Raptor beating model with help from tuners at PaxPower. Their package is called Jackal, just like their kit for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 . But names do not matter when the Texas-based tuner can provide up to 650 hp for Sierra's 6.2-liter V8 engine. 20 photos



GMC offers the Sierra 1500 with two engines, and PaxPower has developed packages for both. The 5.3-liter unit can get a 3.0-liter supercharger that pumps it up from 355 hp to 500 hp. That is a healthy boost (pun intended) in power. The tuners have not specified the increase in torque provided by their kit, but the small block unit will get more twist as well.Those who opted for the GMC Sierra 1500 with a 6.2-liter V8 L87 unit can also get a 3.0-liter Whipple Gen 5 supercharger, which boosts output from 420 to 650 hp . The latter does get close to the RAM 1500 TRX's 702 hp, which makes us think what would happen if the Texas-based tuners would go further with their mods.A famous tagline from a tire commercial states that power is nothing without control, so PaxPower offers two types of upgrades for the GMC Sierra's suspension. The first, dubbed Stage 1, involves 2.5-inch (6,35 cm) coil overs and shocks from King Racing and a set of fabricated upper control arms with a stronger uni-ball joint.Those mods provide a 3.5-inch (8,89 cm) lift with 17-inch rims and 35-inch off-road tires. Customers can also get a stainless-steel S-Type Borla exhaust, a set of fender flares, a new front bumper, a modified rear bumper, exterior lighting upgrades from Rigid Industries, and a unique design hood. The price for the stage 1 package starts at $17,950.Customers who desire more from their GMC Sierra 1500 can get the Stage 2 package from PaxPower, which involves upper and lower control arms, along with Deaver leaf springs with a progressive rate. The latter package starts at $27,950. PaxPower has not specified the price of their engine upgrades for the GMC Sierra 1500, but the good news is that interested customers can finance the upgrades along with their truck purchases using GM credit or other traditional lenders.PaxPower even offers direct shipping after the build time, which is approximated at three weeks per unit, and vehicles come with all taxes and registration paid directly to the customer's home state. An optional three-year or 36,000 mile (57,936 km) warranty is also available.