GM Recalls 2023 Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon Over Software Issue Causing Phantom Braking

The second most popular mid-size pickup truck in the United States of America has been recalled over emergency braking activating unexpectedly. The Chevrolet Colorado's GMC-branded sibling is – obviously enough – included in this recall.
No fewer than 55,755 pickups are believed to have been produced with iffy software for the front camera module, which is prone to falsely detecting an obstacle, thus causing the automatic emergency braking system to engage. As per General Motors, the affected population comprises 46,708 units of the Colorado and 9,047 units of the Canyon.
Said trucks were produced for the 2023 model year at Wentzville Assembly, a huge plant located some 40 miles west of St. Louis in Mississippi. Production dates range from September 30, 2022 to December 15, 2023 for the Colorado, whereas the Canyon is listed as September 29, 2022 to December 15, 2023. In addition to the mid-sized trucks, Wentzville Assembly is also tasked with manufacturing the Express and Savana vans.
The supplier of the front camera module software is Veoneer. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company was spun off from Autoliv in 2018, only to be purchased by tech giant Qualcomm and private investment firm SSW Partners for $4.5 billion in 2021. One year later, Magna acquired the active safety division for a cool $1.52 billion.
The report attached below lists 10 part numbers for the front camera module software of the Colorado, plus another 10 part numbers for the Canyon. September 2023 is when the Detroit-based automaker became aware of the phantom braking concern. Allegations of improper automatic emergency braking events in China – of all places – determined General Motors to start investigating.
As expected, the remedy to phantom braking is a recalibration of the front camera module. Dealers have already been instructed to update the FCM software, and the attached report further states that General Motors contained 2024 model year Colorado and Canyon vehicles to have the front camera module updated prior to shipping.
Owners can look forward to a GM-branded envelope arriving via first-class mail on or about April 8, 2024. Those who aren't willing to wait that long to find out if their pickup trucks are included in this recall can simply enter the 17-character VIN on the NHTSA's, Chevy's, or GMC's website.
In the Colorado's case, the biggest change for model year 2024 is Chevrolet dropping the mid-range Turbo Plus engine option. The 2024 model year also marks the introduction of the off-road-oriented ZR2 Bison and the technically similar AT4X AEV. Both feature 35s, and both are very expensive, starting at more than $60,000 (excluding optional extras).
General Motors doesn't mention which Chinese market vehicles triggered the investigation, but GM highlights that said vehicles feature the same front camera module as the Colorado and Canyon for the United States market. General Motors ultimately identified a whopping 234 complaints from Colorado and Canyon owners alleging phantom braking incidents. Of those incidents, four involved accidents, and three involved minor injuries.
