Chevy K20 Square Body Pulls 400k-Lb Trailer, Snaps a Diff, Gets WhistlinDiesel Massacred

Chevrolet has made many iconic vehicles throughout its rich history, and the debate about which is the all-time favorite would take up about two internets and five eternities. However, the trucks would probably stand a very high chance of making it to the finals - if not downright winning the contest fair and square (body). Well, except maybe the one WhistlinDiesel bought a while ago with the sole purpose of wrecking it in front of the whole social media-centric world.

63 photos Photo: YouTube/WhistlinDiesel