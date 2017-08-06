GM Recalling 700,000 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras Due to Steering Issue

General Motors has initiated a recall that affects almost 700,000 pickups, with the trucks potentially experiencing power steering issues.
The action involves 2014 Chevrolet Silverado
1500 and GMC Sierra 1500
models belonging to the same model year. As shown in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document, the vehicles may be at risk of losing power steering.
The issue originates in the software of the electronic power steering assist module.
"Events that demand high current, such as low speed turns, can cause temporary low voltage conditions. When the system voltage drops below 8.8 volts for more than 1 second—e.g., during low-speed turns—EPS assist disabled until voltage returns to 9 volts for a minimum of 40 milliseconds, at which point EPS assist returns,
" the NHTSA report states.
Such a problem would result in a serious variation of the required steering effort, which would obviously increase the risk of an accident.
Steering aside, the electrical problem could affect other features, some of which could cause a change in the vehicle's behavior. The StabiliTrak stability control and the cruise control are of particular interest here.
"Other electrical sub-systems may shut down at the same time as or just before the event, which could temporarily disable the radio, StabiliTrak, the DIC, chimes, door-lock cycling, air conditioning, or cruise control,
" the NHTSA report reads - you'll find the full report in the attached PDF file.
Owners of the affected vehicles (the campaign covers 690,685 cars registered in the US) will be contacted by GM
, being asked to schedule service appointments. Dealers will update the said software free of charge.Here's what you can do about the issue
If you're willing to look into the matter, you can contact the Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or the GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782. You can also call the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, with this campaign using the #17V-414 label.