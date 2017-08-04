Watch: GoPro Cameras Close-Up Video of Insane 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Suspension

Have you ever wondered, though, how the suspension looks when given a hard time off the beaten path? So had Yuri and Jakub from The Straight Pipes, who have mounted a pair of GoPro cameras
in the front and rear wheel wells to capture the Fox Racing 3.0-inch internal-bypass shocks at work.
Up front, you’ll notice aluminum control arms and heavy-duty coil springs, whereas the rear axle handles its own with leaf springs. The rumor mill suggested the F-150 Raptor would get an independent rear suspension system
for the 2018 model year, but Ford didn’t go ahead with it.
Blasting the F-150 Raptor off-road is made easy by the choice of tires, which come in the form of 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s wrapped around 17-inch wheels. “Beefy”
is an understatement when it comes to the V6-powered Raptor
, more so if you bear in mind the AWD
/4WD
combo.
On the road, the system switches to four-wheel mode through electronic clutches. But when the going gets off-road, mechanical locks do the talking, providing durable power transfer to all four wheels. That might seem a bit overkill compared to the old SVT Raptor’s on-the-fly system, but then again, the current generation is a bit more capable than its N/A predecessor
.
As it was the case with the 2017 model year, the 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor
can be furthered by specifying the 4.10 front axle with a Torsen differential. As a standalone option, the added capability costs $500. But as part of the 802A equipment package, you’re looking at a mind-boggling $9,770.