autoevolution

Watch: GoPro Cameras Close-Up Video of Insane 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Suspension

4 Aug 2017, 6:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It takes a special kind of mindset for an automaker to give the go-ahead to develop a vehicle as fun as an off-road pickup truck. Ford is one of those companies, and the F-150 Raptor is the daddy of the full-size segment, packing 13 inches of suspension travel up front and a simply astounding 13.9 inches at the rear axle.
42 photos
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show2017 Ford F-150 Raptor live photo @ 2015 Detroit Auto Show
Have you ever wondered, though, how the suspension looks when given a hard time off the beaten path? So had Yuri and Jakub from The Straight Pipes, who have mounted a pair of GoPro cameras in the front and rear wheel wells to capture the Fox Racing 3.0-inch internal-bypass shocks at work.

Up front, you’ll notice aluminum control arms and heavy-duty coil springs, whereas the rear axle handles its own with leaf springs. The rumor mill suggested the F-150 Raptor would get an independent rear suspension system for the 2018 model year, but Ford didn’t go ahead with it.

Blasting the F-150 Raptor off-road is made easy by the choice of tires, which come in the form of 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s wrapped around 17-inch wheels. “Beefy” is an understatement when it comes to the V6-powered Raptor, more so if you bear in mind the AWD/4WD combo.

On the road, the system switches to four-wheel mode through electronic clutches. But when the going gets off-road, mechanical locks do the talking, providing durable power transfer to all four wheels. That might seem a bit overkill compared to the old SVT Raptor’s on-the-fly system, but then again, the current generation is a bit more capable than its N/A predecessor.

As it was the case with the 2017 model year, the 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor can be furthered by specifying the 4.10 front axle with a Torsen differential. As a standalone option, the added capability costs $500. But as part of the 802A equipment package, you’re looking at a mind-boggling $9,770.

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor suspension Ford F-150 Raptor off-road Ford F-150 pickup truck Ford
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed