autoevolution

2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Official with Choice of Two Different Tailgate Designs

27 Jul 2017, 10:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
From $49,265 for 2017 to $49,785 for the 2018 model year, the F-150 Raptor SuperCab is $500 more expensive than before. Be that as it may, there are two newities in store for the overhauled off-road truck, and neither is a redesigned front fascia as you would find in lesser variants of the facelifted F-150.
7 photos
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor2018 Ford F-150 Raptor2018 Ford F-150 Raptor2018 Ford F-150 Raptor2018 Ford F-150 Raptor2018 Ford F-150 Raptor
First of all, the Ford Motor Company has made a handful of changes in the exterior color palette. Gone are Avalanche and Ruby Red, and in comes the Shelby GT350-inspired Lead Foot Gray. Then there’s the matter of tailgate, with the 2018 Raptor being offered with two individual designs.

Beyond the F-150 lettering stamped in the bottom of the tailgate, the cheapo variant looks out of place bearing in mind what a fabulous and supremely capable pickup truck the Raptor is. The moment you select the 801A or 802A package in the configurator, the full-sized dune runner adds a matte black tailgate applique that reads “Ford” with big, capital letters.

The difference in design can be best observed in the side-by-side photo collage serving as the main pic of this write-up. Customers who would prefer the more spacious SuperCrew will have to pony up at least $52,770 excluding destination, and retail pricing can only go up from here on in.

Customers who can’t live without Android Auto or Apple CarPlay will have to spend $3,280 on the 801A package. The thing is, the 802A has so much more to offer. Sure it’s $9,770, but other than the usual creature comforts and technologies goodies, the 802A adds the 4.10 front axle with a Torsen differential. If that’s too much money, the 2018 Raptor can be upgraded with the Torsen diff in exchange of $500 as a standalone option.

Having said these, the 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor didn’t make the change to five-link, coil-spring rear suspension, nor did it swap the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 for the long-rumored 7X V8. As ever, the high-output tune of the twin-turbo V6 develops 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque on full song.
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor price Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck Ford F-150 V6 Ford
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance