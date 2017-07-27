2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Official with Choice of Two Different Tailgate Designs

First of all, the Ford Motor Company has made a handful of changes in the exterior color palette. Gone are Avalanche and Ruby Red, and in comes the Shelby GT350-inspired Lead Foot Gray
. Then there’s the matter of tailgate, with the 2018 Raptor being offered with two individual designs.
Beyond the F-150
lettering stamped in the bottom of the tailgate, the cheapo variant looks out of place bearing in mind what a fabulous and supremely capable pickup truck the Raptor is. The moment you select the 801A or 802A package in the configurator, the full-sized dune runner adds a matte black tailgate applique that reads “Ford”
with big, capital letters.
The difference in design can be best observed in the side-by-side photo collage serving as the main pic of this write-up. Customers who would prefer the more spacious SuperCrew
will have to pony up at least $52,770 excluding destination, and retail pricing can only go up from here on in.
Customers who can’t live without Android Auto or Apple CarPlay
will have to spend $3,280 on the 801A package. The thing is, the 802A has so much more to offer. Sure it’s $9,770, but other than the usual creature comforts and technologies goodies, the 802A adds the 4.10 front axle with a Torsen differential. If that’s too much money, the 2018 Raptor can be upgraded with the Torsen diff in exchange of $500 as a standalone option.
Having said these, the 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor didn’t make the change to five-link, coil-spring rear suspension
, nor did it swap the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 for the long-rumored 7X V8
. As ever, the high-output tune of the twin-turbo V6 develops 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque on full song.