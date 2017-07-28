autoevolution

Bollinger B1 Is Half Electric SUV, Half Electric Pickup Truck

28 Jul 2017, 15:19 UTC ·
by
Fully electric vehicles. That’s the course of many players in the automotive world, including the likes of Porsche. For Bollinger Motors, the reason for jumping on the all-electric bandwagon isn’t to push the EV envelope, but to rewrite the sport utility truck rulebook with a splendidly engineered off-road machine.
First thing you need to know about the Bollinger B1 is that it’s a two-in-one vehicle. From its regular state of full-cab SUV, a bit of elbow grease can turn the fully electric B1 into a half-cab pickup truck. Then there’s the design, which reminisces past glories such as the LR Defender and Ford Bronco.

From a utilitarian standpoint, the bed is large enough to hold 24 2X4s or 72 sheets of half-inch plywood. Boasting up to 95 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats out, the B1 also prides itself on a frunk that can swallow 14 cubic feet of stuff. The electric workhorse happens to be pretty capable off the beaten path too, partly thanks to the AWD setup. BFGoodrich Mud Terrain tires, disconnecting anti-roll bars, and 15.5 inches of ground clearance are further highlights, as is the hydro-pneumatic suspension’s 10 inches of travel.

Two electric motors provide 360 horsepower and 472 pound-feet to all four wheels, with 0 to 60 mph coming in only 4.5 seconds. The secret to this get-up-and-go is the 3,900-pound curb weight, whereas payload capacity stands at 6,100 pounds. More impressively, Bollinger Motors managed to achieve the holy grail of weight distribution, with the B1 priding itself on a perfect 50/50.

The Hobart, NY-based automaker will start taking $1,000 deposits for the B1 in early 2018, Bollinger announcing that delivers will kick off in February 2019. Customers can opt between 60 and 100 kWh batteries, which are good for an estimated range of 120 miles and 200 miles, respectively. Thanks to the CHAdeMO charge port, Level 3 DC fast charging is also possible. Fret not, though, because a J1772 universal connector is on the menu as well.

