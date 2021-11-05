GM Pumping $46 Million Into Parma, Ohio Stamping Ops as Car Production Ramps Up

As the year is slowly drawing to a close, and these issues begin to be sorted out, investments spring back to life. American behemoth GM is the one to set the tone and announced this week a $46 million investment into its Parma, Ohio facility.The place, established back in 1948 and now employing some 1,000 people, is responsible for metal stamping. At its present capabilities, it can spit out 100 million parts per year, after it processes up to 800 tons of steel per day. It is the place from where most of the steel that goes into the GM-made cars comes from.“Our Parma operation is a longtime leader in metal stamping capabilities and this investment reflects our confidence in the employees at Parma," said in a statement Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations."This investment will help the Parma team continue producing high quality, sheet metal stampings for a variety of future GM products."The announced investment is meant to secure equipment upgrades, needed on account of the coming products in the company’s portfolio. For reference, it’s a mammoth task ahead, as the plant has countless pieces of more or less complicated machinery, including small, medium and large transfer press lines, high-speed progressive presses, a cut-to-length shear, but also GM’s largest "stand-alone, multi-cell, resistance and laser welding metal assembly operations."Work and spending off all that money has already begun, but GM does not say how long it will take to have the facility ready.