Geotab Implements Real-Time In-Vehicle Driver Coaching Without Any Extra Hardware

Fleet managers who use GM vehicles in their line of work will be able to benefit from a new system, developed by Geotab and OnStar Business Solutions. It will be a real-time driver coaching system that works inside the vehicle, and its goal is to offer safer roads. Unruly drivers will not enjoy it.
Unlike previous systems that buzz, beep, or just show a light in the dash, the new solution comes with spoken alerts. The new Driver Feedback function features alerts for driving without the use of a seatbelt, hard acceleration, hard braking, speeding above the posted limit in an area, as well as speeding above a maximum threshold, which may be higher or lower than the posted speed limit.
What is even more enticing for fleet managers is that the system does not require any additional hardware and it works with numerous models made by General Motors starting with the 2015 model year.
To be specific, the system works with Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC models that are 2015 or newer, and is also fitted with compatible OnStar systems.
To enable this functionality, Geotab customers must also activate the GM Premium + Driver Feedback plan. The solution is available immediately in the U.S. and it is ready to coach drivers into safer behavior on the road.
As General Motors Fleet's Vice President in the U.S., Ed Peper, noted, integrating Geotab's driver coaching service allows fleet drivers to keep themselves and others safe on the road. With this solution, expensive collision and insurance costs are mitigated because drivers get a warning every time they drive dangerously.
The system does have a few interesting ideas implemented, such as the hard acceleration alert that has a built-in five-second delay to avoid additional driver distraction, and the same goes for hard braking alerts. The latter could be caused by another driver's risky behavior, but the last thing you need when focusing on crash avoidance is hearing an alert on hard braking.
Vehicles that have their infotainment system's privacy settings set to mask their location will not operate with the speeding alert above posted speed monitoring feature.
Instead, they can operate with the other option, which involves a speeding alert above the maximum threshold. The latter can be set by the fleet manager and should be discussed with every driver beforehand.
What is even more enticing for fleet managers is that the system does not require any additional hardware and it works with numerous models made by General Motors starting with the 2015 model year.
To be specific, the system works with Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC models that are 2015 or newer, and is also fitted with compatible OnStar systems.
To enable this functionality, Geotab customers must also activate the GM Premium + Driver Feedback plan. The solution is available immediately in the U.S. and it is ready to coach drivers into safer behavior on the road.
As General Motors Fleet's Vice President in the U.S., Ed Peper, noted, integrating Geotab's driver coaching service allows fleet drivers to keep themselves and others safe on the road. With this solution, expensive collision and insurance costs are mitigated because drivers get a warning every time they drive dangerously.
The system does have a few interesting ideas implemented, such as the hard acceleration alert that has a built-in five-second delay to avoid additional driver distraction, and the same goes for hard braking alerts. The latter could be caused by another driver's risky behavior, but the last thing you need when focusing on crash avoidance is hearing an alert on hard braking.
Vehicles that have their infotainment system's privacy settings set to mask their location will not operate with the speeding alert above posted speed monitoring feature.
Instead, they can operate with the other option, which involves a speeding alert above the maximum threshold. The latter can be set by the fleet manager and should be discussed with every driver beforehand.