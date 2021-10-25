4 Chevrolet Silverado Black Widow Only Needs a New Engine to Become GM's Raptor Rival

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Is Another Victim of the Global Chip Shortage

2021 has so far been a pretty tough year for General Motors’ production plants, as the American carmaker struggled to deal with the chip shortage and minimize the disruption it caused. 24 photos



And this time, the ones that are being hit by a production halt are the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500. The Silao plant in Mexico, where General Motors makes the two trucks, will suspend its operations next week, and the reason is the same as before.



The infamous lack of semiconductors gives General Motors no other option than to stop the assembly line. However, the company says it’ll use this time to assemble some incomplete trucks and send them to dealers.



But it’s not all bad news on the GM front. The company has an ambitious goal of bringing absolutely all its North American facilities back online by November 1, even if this means working with just one shift.



This is what’s going to happen starting next month at the San Luis Potosi Assembly plant in Mexico, where GM builds the Chevrolet Equinox and the GMC Terrain. The second Equinox plant, which is located in Canada, will also resume its operations with one shift early next month.



Does this mean that the global chip shortage is over? Not at all.



Industry experts, however, estimated that the global semiconductor inventory would slightly recover in the fourth quarter of the year before another difficult wave comes into effect in the first quarter of 2022. Market research firm IDC says the whole thing could end with an oversupply of chips very likely to happen at some point in 2023, as everybody seems to be investing in capacity these days.