GM Accelerates Truck Production, Adds Overtime Shifts at Several Plants

The global chip shortage has caused such a struggle pretty much in every single industry sector out there, and the automotive market itself faced a severe lack of semiconductors in every little corner of the world.



General Motors is one of the companies that turned to these painful approaches, though at the end of the day, its operations have still been impacted severely.



But as it turns out, those industry analysts who anticipated a chip shortage ease-off in the last months of the year have actually been right, as General Motors is now preparing to accelerate the production of several models in its lineup. And not only that, but the company is also adding overtime shifts at no less than six North American plants.



Trucks like



More specifically, GM says it’s adding more shifts to the Fort Wayne assembly plant in Indiana where it makes the two trucks, but also at the Silao Assembly in Mexico (responsible for the production of light-duty models).



The operations at the Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri will also be accelerated, so the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado production will gain more pace, and the same thing will happen at the Arlington Assembly facility where GM makes the GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and Cadillac Escalade.



