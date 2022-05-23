GM Confirms It Will Skip 2022 SEMA Show, the Event Will Still Have Chevys

General Motors has decided against participating in the 2022 SEMA Show. The decision comes not that long after two important brands have been missing from the exhibitor list this year. With that, two of the Big Three automakers have decided against going to SEMA this year, but that does not stop others from having a presence.
Initially, the American conglomerate made no official announcement of the lack of its presence in the show. Neither did Ford nor Honda, but the former confirmed its absence, while the latter did not go into detail about the event.
Instead, after following a map of exhibitors' locations at the 2022 SEMA Show, the folks over at MC&T discovered that there was no GM in sight. Last year, GM had a strong presence in SEMA, and the conglomerate that owns the bow tie brand brought the C8 Corvette to the show.
It is essential to note that there will be Chevrolet vehicles at the event, but those come from a dealership in Texas, which has a booth at the 2022 SEMA Show, while the brand does not.
In a statement made to Muscle Cars and Trucks, General Motors representatives confirmed the corporation's decision against participating in the 2022 SEMA Show. The statement also mentioned that the SEMA Show "has always inspired us, and accessories and performance parts remain an important part of our business."
As you can read above, the motive behind the absence is not mentioned, but we also underline the fact that GM has not called it quits just yet. While they will skip the 2022 edition of the SEMA Show, they did not say anything about not attending shows in the future.
The reasons behind the absence might be linked to a cost-cutting decision, but we do not have an official confirmation of that. Whenever vehicle manufacturers make decisions like these, they refrain from explaining them to the media, as the reasons are often confidential.
