Hot Wheels Dodge Challenger Gets the Stance Treatment, Looks Like the Real Deal

Why do people resort to modifying their cars? Is it because they want to impress their peers? Is it because they want to be unique? It's probably a combination of both factors and some more. It does feel nice walking out to the parking lot and knowing that you aren't going to see another car that's identical to yours.
And that feeling can be translated to the world of Hot Wheels as well. That's why people are so crazy about finding Super Treasure Hunt items. Because those are considerably harder to come across, you'll feel slightly more special. But you won't be unique. Achieving that status means you'll have to take things even further. One option is buying rare and old Hot Wheels, but that might be pretty expensive.
The cheapest way would be for you to customize cars from your collection. All you need is a set of tools and materials and a bit of practice. You might ruin a few cars in the beginning, but that means you'd only lose less than $50 in the process. But after you get accustomed to the process, the path to Hot Wheels heaven will open up for you. You'll be able to custom-build any Hot Wheels diecast you want and perhaps even make some money along the way.
There are quite a few 1/64 scale "tuners" around these days, and it's always exciting to follow their latest projects. Over the past few months, Tolle Garage has showcased widebody projects built around cars like the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, the 1967 Chevy C10, the Chevrolet Silverado, or even the Tesla Model 3. These are all unique vehicles, which you couldn't just buy from your local Target.
And now, he's come up with a wide and low Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. This is a 2016 Hot Wheels diecast that was part of the "Then and Now" series by Mattel. It's the kind of car that you'd enjoy having in your collection, but you wouldn't brag about it to your friends. Tolle Garage has put together a short video showcasing the transformation from a regular vehicle to what seems to be a Liberty Walk Challenger replica. At the end of it, this looks like it's ready for a 1/64 scale SEMA Show!
