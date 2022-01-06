GM Confirms Heavy-Duty Electric Pickup Trucks Coming Before 2035

As you’re well aware, General Motors intends to phase out gasoline- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035 for all-electric cars, SUVs, and trucks. Emphasis on the word “intends” because that’s not a bonafide commitment from the biggest manufacturer of the Big Three in Detroit.
General Motors could’ve been on the same level as Tesla nowadays had it not canceled the EV1 project in 2003 when Rick Wagoneer used to run the automaker. Chevrolet also sold the S-10 EV from 1997 to 1998 alongside the Ford Ranger EV, models that can be considered the forerunners of the GMC Hummer EV, GMC Sierra Denali EV, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV.
Then described as a Tesla Model 3 killer, the Bolt EV and subsequent crossover known as the Bolt EUV have barely eaten into the sales figures of the much larger Model 3 and Model Y. Be that as it may, the 113-year-old automotive behemoth isn’t willing to rest on its laurels any longer.
With the help of Ultium batteries, Ultium drive units, the BEV3 platform, and BT1 platform, General Motors currently pours billions into an electric product strategy that’s expected to mature in 2035 as mentioned earlier.
As part of this electric product strategy, chief executive officer Mary Barra declared that heavy-duty trucks with all-electric propulsion are in the pipeline. Speaking at CES 2022, the head honcho said: “We’ll introduce all-electric HD vehicles on that same timetable. They will be engineered to deliver effortless heavy-duty hauling and towing, while offering customers amazing new features and a range needed to get the toughest jobs done.”
At the 50:40 mark of the featured keynote video, Mary Barra further promises that GM will introduce “more than 30 EVs worldwide by 2025.”
Turning our attention back to HD trucks, the most obvious candidates would be the Silverado EV and Sierra Denali EV with beefed-up frames, larger batteries, and more powerful electric motors. It remains to be seen what kind of driving ranges will be possible from these pickups by 2035, but if you remember that battery cell technology continues to improve with each passing year, there’s no denying the upcoming pickups won’t disappoint.
