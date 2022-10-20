autoevolution
Glickenhaus 008 Fast Response Military Vehicle Is a Cool Result of Getting the Boot

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, aka SCG, is one of those little yet overly-dedicated companies that make the world a better place. Or, at least, in their case – a high-performance locale.
Based out of Sleepy Hollow, New York, and founded in 2004 by James Glickenhaus, SCG has become famous due to iconic models such as the SCG 003 racer (of 24 Hours of Nürburgring fame), the SCG 007 from the FIA World Endurance Championship, and more. The latter include their Boot model, a modern high-performance homage to the famed Steve McQueen Baja Boot.

And, of course, the company likes to show it off every time it can. The latest such occasion – while work on their next model, dubbed SCG 008 progresses steadily – occurred during the AUSA (Association of the United States Army) annual military conference in Washington, D.C. They arrived there in partnership with the veteran-owned Equitus Corporation and naturally had a lot of talk with members of the military.

In the end, this is what came out – the Glickenhaus 008 Fast Response Military Vehicle! Right now, it is nothing more than a digital presentation, so while SCG is immensely proud to present it, we are deeming it as potential vaporware while we wait for further details. Of course, this 008 version looks completely bonkers, as if taken from the latest Call of Duty video game and outfitted like a land gunship that can go over any type of terrain like a 4x4 boss.

Even better, while we are waiting for further information regarding the tasks and capabilities of the Glickenhaus 008 Fast Response Military Vehicle, SCG has also announced that more dedicated versions of their models are coming, including those dubbed as the Boot Fire and Boot LEO! Unfortunately, those latter two were not even accompanied by a couple of CGIs, let alone some juicy minutiae.




