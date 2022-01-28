SCG Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot One Will Use Swappable Cryogenic Hydrogen Tanks

Whenever we think that Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus cannot surprise us again, a new piece of information emerges. The latest news is that SCG will use the Chevy 2500 HD as the Glickenhaus Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup platform, but there’s more: it will use swappable cryogenic hydrogen tanks.
According to Jim Glickenhaus, these tanks will be as easy to replace as propane barbecue tanks, which will be especially handy in a competition such as Baja 1000. The less time the pickup truck wastes getting more juice, the more time it has to run as fast as possible to the finish line. However, there are other advantages. Without a heavy battery pack to carry, the pickup truck’s load capacity will be a lot higher than that of any other electric competitor.
SCG chose the Chevrolet 2500 HD to speed up development time. With a chassis that has already been homologated, the company can focus on more important things for this vehicle to do well at Baja 1000. Anyone who fancies the design will be able to order a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup for about $100,000, but that will have to wait a bit.
Glickenhaus told autoevolution his company would seize the chassis and the suspension. Engine, gearbox, and all parts that are not relevant to the project will soon be put for sale. This Chevy pickup will give birth to the Boot One, the HFC Boot Pickup’s first prototype.
It is not unlikely that the Boot Zero-Emission adopts a similar strategy to speed up refueling time for Baja 1000. However, the images we have seen so far suggest that it will just have a massive tank that will hold enough cryogenic hydrogen for the whole competition. If that is possible and allowed by the rules, it would also be a good way to make it work.
With the Chevrolet 2500 HD chassis, It should not take long for us to see the Boot One ready for development tests. The final SCG Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup will demand a little more time. Despite that, this revolution will be televised, as Jim Glickenhaus said to quote Gil Scott-Heron’s song. The musician was a dear friend of his that died on May 27, 2011. Whatever Scott-Heron is, he would probably like to watch this.
SCG chose the Chevrolet 2500 HD to speed up development time. With a chassis that has already been homologated, the company can focus on more important things for this vehicle to do well at Baja 1000. Anyone who fancies the design will be able to order a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup for about $100,000, but that will have to wait a bit.
Glickenhaus told autoevolution his company would seize the chassis and the suspension. Engine, gearbox, and all parts that are not relevant to the project will soon be put for sale. This Chevy pickup will give birth to the Boot One, the HFC Boot Pickup’s first prototype.
It is not unlikely that the Boot Zero-Emission adopts a similar strategy to speed up refueling time for Baja 1000. However, the images we have seen so far suggest that it will just have a massive tank that will hold enough cryogenic hydrogen for the whole competition. If that is possible and allowed by the rules, it would also be a good way to make it work.
With the Chevrolet 2500 HD chassis, It should not take long for us to see the Boot One ready for development tests. The final SCG Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup will demand a little more time. Despite that, this revolution will be televised, as Jim Glickenhaus said to quote Gil Scott-Heron’s song. The musician was a dear friend of his that died on May 27, 2011. Whatever Scott-Heron is, he would probably like to watch this.