What Makes the Glickenhaus SCG 004 So Spectacular?

For Ferrari’s first 50 years, every American order was imported by Luigi Chinetti. It was there in Greenwich back in 1962 that he let a 12-year-old in from the rain after staring through the showroom windows. A young James Glickenhaus found a friend in the old man, and it inspired him to build a car capable of winning Le Mans.
The movie industry was just a means to an end, and it allowed Jim to open Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus in 2004. Having owned so many significant Ferraris over the years, he wanted something unique. Working with Pininfarina, one of the final Enzo chassis received a body sculped for the Mulsanne straight. The Ferrari P4/5 is a timeless build, and a replica version was built for racing, with this “SCG 002” taking top honors for its class at Nurburgring.
SCG 003S (stradale) is for us street legal drivers. The CS is a race-ready example that is still barely street-legal, and the SCG 003C is an all-out track machine. It was this one that cut a 6:33 lap of the ‘Ring back in 2017. Weighing in at only 2,200 lbs (997 kg), it was powered by a Honda 3.5-liter rated at 500 horsepower. After wins by customers and the factory team, the only way to go was up.
The successes of the 003 led SCG to expand from one model to three. The “Boot” is a rugged 4WD that has proven itself on and off the road, and it is a fitting homage to Steve McQueen’s Baja machines. On the other end of the spectrum is the SCG 007, an LMP Hypercar to be unveiled at Sebring. In the middle is a new analog American supercar we met at The Amelia: the SCG 004.
Also offered in three versions, their competition prototype took 14th overall at the ‘Ring in 2020. Another clean-sheet design, his goal was to made driving great again. Therefore, he started with a 3-seat cockpit. The layout of all great supercars, the driver sits center while flanked by passenger buckets on either side. A six-speed manual has replaced the CIMA dual-clutch, and it is bolted to several flavors of a Chevrolet Racing V8.
Thanks to the Corvette/Cadillac 6.2-liter, you will have 650 horsepower and 881 Nm of torque from the supercharged LT4. Starting price for all this is $483,000, not bad for a handmade work of art. It has better fit and finish than many competitors, and is the only such production car offered in the Western Hemisphere.
If you have a condo at the racetrack, the SCG 004CS is the result of hours in the wind tunnel. It has scoops, inlets, and diffusers everywhere, air jacks, adjustable sway bars, and just enough legal content to not get pulled over. Using parts from the C7 ZR1, it offers 850 horsepower without passenger seats. Expect to see these cars in the victory lane this season, with the Stars & Stripes back where it belongs. Thanks to Mr. Glickenhaus and team for giving us the inside scoop and stay with us for more SCG news.
