1,400-HP Glickenhaus 007S Can Drive on U.S. Roads, Does Nurburgring in 6 Minutes

It may sound like the code name for James Bond, but it’s not. In this case, 007 stands for a new hypercar developed by Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus for use in the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Now, the 007 is a true track monster, and we all got to experience that at the beginning of March, when footage of the car doing the rounds on the Monza circuit in Italy surfaced all over the web.
So, we know how the race car looks and even got a glimpse of how it handles on the track. We also know Glickenhaus targets some big victory this year in the series, so at least the recipe for success is there. But it would be an incomplete recipe if the 007 limited itself just at the race track.
At least, this is the impression we got when Glickenhaus posted online a teaser of a car described as a road-legal version of the 007. One that could be driven on American roads with no issues, with “AC that will work in bumper to bumper traffic, on the Long Island Expressway, on a 100 degree day.”
Officially called by its maker 007S (where S, of course, stands for Street), it should also be a car one would have no problem taking to the track for a very quick spin. The 1,400 horsepower generated by the vehicle’s engine should be capable of pulling it the length of the famous Nürburgring track in under six minutes. While wearing road tires, Glickenhaus mentions.
Officially there are not many other details confirmed yet for the model, but we do know it was envisioned as a three-seater weighing 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg).
The business plan for this model is to make just 24 of them, with each to sell for $2.3 million. The only problem is Glickenhaus will not start making them until all 24 unit- are spoken for.
